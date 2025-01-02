“He’ll be looking forward to running in with KG [Rabada].”
Besides Maphaka, there are two other changes to the Proteas' starting team from the side that won by two wickets in Centurion. Opener Tony de Zorzi misses out because of a left thigh strain, with his spot at the top of the order going to Ryan Rickelton, who should be comfortable there, having performed that role for most of his career with the Lions.
Wiaan Mulder replaces Corbin Bosch, despite the latter’s heroics at SuperSport Park where he picked up four wickets and scored a crucial unbeaten 81 in the first innings. In a rather surprising move, Mulder will bat at No 3. Though Conrad had stated the position was one he foresaw Tristan Stubbs fulfilling long-term, the Newlands Test will be the fourth in a row in which Stubbs bats at No 4, having first done so in the second innings of the Durban Test against Sri Lanka.
Bavuma admitted that axing Bosch and Paterson was a tricky call, but one all the players understood, given the broader context of the team’s development. “We are all geared towards the same thing, we want to win for ourselves and for the country and we understand that whatever decisions are made, whether by me or Shukri, is for the betterment of the team,” said Bavuma.
“Patto is experienced, he’s seen it all. I’m not saying it’s not tough on him or Bosch, but looking at him today, he had a smile on his face. The guys who are starting have to be cognisant of that and understand that with this opportunity that we have, there is more to it — we want to pay due justice to those selections.”
SA team for second Test against Pakistan: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.
New year, another new Proteas Test player as Maphaka makes debut in the Mother City
Teen paceman will become the youngest player to start a Test match for South Africa in second Test against Pakistan
Sports reporter
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Like a Saturn V rocket, Kwena Maphaka’s international career just keeps going up and up — from debuting in a T20 International for South Africa last August, followed by a first ODI start two weeks ago, on Friday Maphaka will become the youngest player to start a Test match for the Proteas.
That it should be the New Year’s Test at Newlands, traditionally the marquee event on the South African cricket calendar, seems appropriate for a player destined for stardom.
At 18 years and 270 days old, Maphaka, who finished matric six weeks ago, will overhaul Paul Adams who made his Test debut against England 10 years before Maphaka was born, aged 18 years and 340 days.
Maphaka takes the place of Dane Paterson, who picked up five wicket hauls in back-to-back Tests this summer. Besides the extra pace, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma explained that Maphaka’s selection was “more about potential than anything else”.
“Also, with a series on the line, you want to give an opportunity to a young guy when there is more consequence to it,” Bavuma added.
The stakes for the Proteas aren’t as high as the first Test against Pakistan, now that their spot in the World Test Championship final has been secured.
Instead of desperation, which would have been the case had they not won at SuperSport Park, they are hoping the inspiration drawn from that narrow victory, will lead to a more polished performance under the shadow of Table Mountain.
Maphaka’s elevation should further energise a side which was far from its best last week but showed the kind of resolve that can’t be taught to earn a place at Lord’s.
Despite his tender years, Maphaka has a mature head on his shoulders. He navigated the demands of schoolwork with the unprecedented success that came his way by virtue of being able to propel a cricket ball at speeds touching 150km/h.
From being player of the tournament at last year’s Under-19 World Cup, to his shock call up to the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then the international debuts in the white ball formats, he’s shown composure and a capacity to learn at every turn.
He took the pasting he got in his first IPL game — when he conceded 66 runs in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a match that saw numerous batting records broken — on the chin. He watched it again four times, he admitted, and won’t do so any more because, as he said, he’s learnt everything he can from it.
He took four wickets in his first ODI — also played at Newlands — but has struggled with his consistency in a format in which he has only played four matches.
He has even less first-class experience. Maphaka made his first-class debut for the South Africa A side that Shukri Conrad coached in Sri Lanka in 2023, and has played just two more since, the last of those at the end of November in which he picked up six wickets for the DP World Lions against the Warriors at the Wanderers.
“He’s a super confident young guy, who seems to have a good understanding of his game, especially for his age — and he’s a strong competitor. You see it with the other things we do, like playing soccer. He seems to be like someone who wants to be the man for the team — which is what he was known for at school,” said Bavuma.
“He’ll be looking forward to running in with KG [Rabada].”
Besides Maphaka, there are two other changes to the Proteas' starting team from the side that won by two wickets in Centurion. Opener Tony de Zorzi misses out because of a left thigh strain, with his spot at the top of the order going to Ryan Rickelton, who should be comfortable there, having performed that role for most of his career with the Lions.
Wiaan Mulder replaces Corbin Bosch, despite the latter’s heroics at SuperSport Park where he picked up four wickets and scored a crucial unbeaten 81 in the first innings. In a rather surprising move, Mulder will bat at No 3. Though Conrad had stated the position was one he foresaw Tristan Stubbs fulfilling long-term, the Newlands Test will be the fourth in a row in which Stubbs bats at No 4, having first done so in the second innings of the Durban Test against Sri Lanka.
Bavuma admitted that axing Bosch and Paterson was a tricky call, but one all the players understood, given the broader context of the team’s development. “We are all geared towards the same thing, we want to win for ourselves and for the country and we understand that whatever decisions are made, whether by me or Shukri, is for the betterment of the team,” said Bavuma.
“Patto is experienced, he’s seen it all. I’m not saying it’s not tough on him or Bosch, but looking at him today, he had a smile on his face. The guys who are starting have to be cognisant of that and understand that with this opportunity that we have, there is more to it — we want to pay due justice to those selections.”
SA team for second Test against Pakistan: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer