SA20 boss Graeme Smith lauds Proteas for reaching WTC final

Betway SA20 commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is proud of the Proteas men’s team after their qualification for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in London next year.

Smith was the only Proteas captain to have lifted the coveted mace, after leading the South African Test side to the ICC No 1 ranking at Lord’s in 2012.

The Proteas earned their qualification for next year’s final by beating Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling conclusion at Centurion to win the first Test of their two-match series.

It earned South Africa a sixth successive Test victory helping them reach 66.67 percentage points atop the WTC standings with only the Newlands New Year Test against Pakistan, which starts on Friday, remaining in the cycle.