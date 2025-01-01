SA20 boss Graeme Smith lauds Proteas for reaching WTC final
South Africa earned their qualification by beating Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling conclusion at Centurion
Betway SA20 commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is proud of the Proteas men’s team after their qualification for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in London next year.
Smith was the only Proteas captain to have lifted the coveted mace, after leading the South African Test side to the ICC No 1 ranking at Lord’s in 2012.
The Proteas earned their qualification for next year’s final by beating Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling conclusion at Centurion to win the first Test of their two-match series.
It earned South Africa a sixth successive Test victory helping them reach 66.67 percentage points atop the WTC standings with only the Newlands New Year Test against Pakistan, which starts on Friday, remaining in the cycle.
“Congratulations to the team for what they've achieved to get into this place and be given the chance to hold the mace,” Smith said.
“You can see that the team has a good energy. They look like a team that is really playing for each other.
“They're committed to each other and they're playing well. It's also great to see the spirit with which they're playing the game.”
With the third SA20 season kicking off on January 9 in Gqeberha after the conclusion of the second Test at Newlands, Smith feels there is excitement and pride running through South African cricket again.
“I feel there’s some real spirit being built back into the game with people starting to get behind our team again.
“At SA20 we’re part of the greater cricket ecosystem and play a role in helping South African cricket grow. Our goal remains to expose our local players to an outstanding competition where the best are playing against the best. That way they get used to pressure situations.
“We want to try to create a player pool that has depth and for players to push for a place in the Proteas. That creates good competition and that’s ultimately how you get better national teams.”
South Africa Test stars Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and David Bedingham will all be involved in the 2025 SA20 opener between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George’s Park on January 9.
“There are so many key events in the upcoming six months from the SA20, ICC Champions Trophy and WTC, I really hope South Africans will get behind the team and the players,” Smith said.
“The league kicks off in only 10 days and gives fans another opportunity to watch some of these stars in action at home. I hope everyone will come out in their numbers to support their teams in this anticipated third season.”
