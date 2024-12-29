“I can’t tell you the honest truth but the three of us, myself, Marco and KG share something in common and that is the vice. When we were sitting in the corner at the back of the dressing room, the only thing I said to them was whatever decision you are going to take as to how you want to go about your business, go with it throughout.
Bavuma reveals he was hiding in the toilet with Centurion Test on a knife’s edge
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
For once, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was lost for words to encourage his teammates and hid in the loo.
It was during lunch on day four of the first Test with the Proteas' backs against the wall and needing 32 runs to beat Pakistan and book a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
His earlier ‘dismissal’, where he walked off the field even though he didn’t nick the ball to Mohammad Rizwan off Mohammad Abbas, led to a collapse with South Africa losing Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham and Corbin Bosch.
Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada had a meeting with coach Shukri Conrad to hatch a plan to get South Africa over the line.
Temba Bavuma was hiding in the loo at lunch of Day Four of the 1st Test against Pakistan. #tembabavuma #proteas #pakistan
In the end, the unbeaten partnership between Jansen and Rabada of 51 was enough for South Africa to beat Pakistan by two wickets and enter the final of the WTC for the first time.
“I was in the toilet to be honest, I only came out when we needed about 15 runs,” said Bavuma.
“I didn’t know what to say to Marco [Jansen] and KG [Kagiso Rabada] and KG sits next to me. But among the other boys, there was confidence and belief.
“I am not really an emotional type of person but I found myself taken aback by the emotions. So, I was hiding in the toilet, that’s where I was. When we needed about 15 runs, I could hear the guys shouting and the way Kyle [Verreynne] was shouting it was positive shouts. I said let me come and show my head.”
There was no place to hide for coach Conrad and he convened a meeting with Jansen and Rabada where he told them to back themselves.
“I can’t tell you the honest truth but the three of us, myself, Marco and KG share something in common and that is the vice. When we were sitting in the corner at the back of the dressing room, the only thing I said to them was whatever decision you are going to take as to how you want to go about your business, go with it throughout.
“And if we get closer, I don’t t want you to pull out and start fiddling around but back yourself. I said 'whichever way you want to play go balls to the wall If we are to get close, keep on doing what you set out to do.' That is as much as the conversation was.”
The other major talking point of the match was how Bavuma walked back to the pavilion even though he didn't edge the ball as per UltraEdge and he explained he didn’t know until the post-match press conference.
“I only heard during the post-match interview from Pommie [Mbangwa], I think I got absorbed in the moment. A bit of an audacious shot if I could say it. It is not the first time it has happened, I don’t think people should be surprised.”
