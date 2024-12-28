Pakistan’s other experienced player Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal wasn’t much better, a truly rubbish shot — attempting to pull, but doing so with no conviction — gloving the ball down leg side with Kyle Verreynne taking an easy catch.
Jansen bags five as Pakistan's shoddy batting leaves tourists floundering
Pakistan lost five wickets for 56 runs in 14 overs and were hanging on at tea on the third day of the first Test, with a lead of only 122 runs and only two wickets in hand.
At the interval after an extended session that followed a delayed start to play, Pakistan were 212/8, with Saud Shakeel on 66 and Khurram Shezhad on 2.
Play started over three and half hours later than scheduled in Centurion after morning rain with Pakistan resuming on 88/3, still needing to knock off two runs, to clear the first innings deficit.
The tourists were playing reasonably comfortably, and in fact scoring freely against a South African attack that lacked discipline. Unable to maintain lines consistently, the Proteas allowed too many easy runs, with Babar Azam and Saud taking their team’s lead passed 50 with little stress.
Babar, omitted from Pakistan’s team for the first two Tests against England in October, is trying to use this series as a means to relaunch a Test career that once had him classified in the same group as Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, then known as batting’s “big four”.
But he has fallen from those dizzy heights and his dismissal on Saturday was a demonstration of why.
Having reached 50 — somewhat fortuitously — Babar casually lifted a short wide ball from Marco Jansen straight to Corbin Bosch deep point boundary — a fielding position usually used to save boundaries.
It was the softest of dismissals, an awful decision followed by an even more dreadful bit of execution. For a player of his pedigree and given the importance of the moment in the match, it was almost unforgivable.
Pakistan’s other experienced player Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal wasn’t much better, a truly rubbish shot — attempting to pull, but doing so with no conviction — gloving the ball down leg side with Kyle Verreynne taking an easy catch.
Saud, playing with similar energy to the first innings but with greater accuracy, carved out a battling half-century, but besides a brief partnership of 32 with Aamer Jamal, found little support from his teammates after Babar’s dismissal.
Jansen, who struggled in the first innings when bowling from the Hennops River end, relished the opportunity to bowl from the West Lane end and completed a third career five-wicket haul when he had Salman Agha caught behind for one, after another wild attempted drive.
Jamal’s was another awful dismissal — caught pulling a 122km/h bouncer from Dane Paterson to square leg where Ryan Rickelton, who had been moved 10 metres off the boundary after the previous ball, hung on to a good catch diving forward.
Clearly part of a plan, Paterson celebrated excitedly with skipper Bavuma, while Jamal looked on in shock — probably disgusted at his own stupidity.
Kagiso Rabada got into the action 10 minutes before tea, when Naseem Shah steered a short ball to Tristan Stubbs at third slip for a four-ball duck.
