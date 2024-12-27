Markram holds firm after Pakistan claim two wickets on day two

Bavuma had just reached the stage in his innings where he was moving well, and garnered a feel for conditions that allowed him drive with authority, a shot he unfurled on three occasions.

Having played it so well, his dismissal came as a surprise, because the drive he attempted to Aamer Jamal lacked conviction, giving Mohammad Rizwan an easy catch behind.

Bavuma’s innings included four fours, but such has been his form recently, which included a sequence of four consecutive 50-plus scores, one of which he turned into a hundred against Sri Lanka, that both he and those watching were just expecting him to convert another good start once again.

It left Markram to hold the SA innings together and briefly he and David Bedingham lit up the morning with some exquisite batting.

Bedingham once more offered a glimpse of his silky shotmaking ability, with drives off the back foot through the covers and elegant flicks off his legs. He and Markram produced back-to-back cover drives, which were perfectly executed. But, playing in his 11th Test — a year after making his debut at this ground against India — Bedingham is also developing an irritating habit of making good starts, but not making them count.