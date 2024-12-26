Corbin Bosch claimed a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket, leading a stirring riposte by the Proteas that left Pakistan floundering at 88/4 at lunch at SuperSport Park on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Bosch, part of the third father-son combination to play for South Africa, was handed the ball after the morning drinks break and had immediate success, at a venue where his father, Tertius, earned fame in the late 1980s.
It wasn’t the greatest delivery, a wide half volley, but it enticed Pakistan skipper Shan Mahmood into a wild drive, with the thick edge flying Marco Jansen in the gully.
It had been a frustrating opening hour for the home team after skipper Temba Bavuma chose to field first after winning the toss.
Kagiso Rabada bowled a beautiful — and lengthy — first spell, testing the outside edge of the Pakistani openers.
On one occasion, Saim Ayub, who played so magnificently in the white ball series, saw one miscue fall just shy of a diving Tristan Stubbs at third slip.
Bosch makes electrifying first impression against Pakistan in Centurion
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The movement wasn’t as elaborate as the Proteas would have hoped and the pace off a green surface was understandably slow.
Much of the pitch’s preparation had taken place under a canvas tent, because of the rain, and given the heavy cloud cover and the fact South Africa had picked an all pace attack, Bavuma’s decision to field was understandable.
But he had to be patient — because once they did break through, South Africa were able to dominate the remainder of the session.
Dane Paterson, following on from his five-wicket haul in Gqeberha against Sri Lanka, produced a lovely delivery to dismiss the dangerous Saim in the over after Shan’s dismissal, angling the ball into the left-hander from around the wicket, and then getting it to move away after it was pitched, finding the edge to give Kyle Verreynne an easy catch behind.
After making two centuries in the ODIs and an unbeaten 98 in the T20 series, seeing the back of Saim for only 14 was a pleasing outcome for the Proteas.
Babar Azam, then played a dreadful shot, hanging his bat at a wide delivery from Paterson and giving Aiden Markram an easy catch at second slip.
Saud Shakeel, player of the match in Pakistan’s last Test against England, which sealed that series, then engaged in what can best be described as eight minutes of madness, in which he faced six balls, struck three boundaries and then gloved a short ball from Bosch to Verreynne to be dismissed for 14.
Pakistan lost four wickets for 20 in 27 balls after their openers had shared a partnership of 36.
At lunch Mohammad Rizwan, who had played one comically bad swipe at Patterson, was on 10, along with Kamran Ghulam, whose 23 has included three fours and a top-edge six which flew over third man.
Like South Africa, Pakistan also chose an all-seam attack, which includes the crafty Mohammad Abbas, who played his last Test three years ago.
