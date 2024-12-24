Corbin Bosch had to spoil his family's seaside Christmas plans after it was confirmed he will make his Test debut on the Day of Goodwill at his homeground SuperSport Park as part of an all-pace attack for the Proteas.
Bosch, 30, will be one half of the third father-son combination to play for South Africa, after Peter and Shaun Pollock and Jimmy and Stephen Cook. His father Tertius, who died in 2000, played in South Africa's first post-isolation Test against the West Indies in 1992, counting Brian Lara’s as his maiden Test wicket.
“It couldn't be more fitting that where he played all of his cricket is the place where I make my Test debut,” the younger Bosch said on Tuesday. His father was a mainstay in the Northerns team starting in the late 1980s, sharing the new ball with Fanie de Villiers. He was also a member of South Africa's 1992 World Cup squad.
Bosch was given the news at training on Monday afternoon by Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad. “I was taken aback. When he called me aside, I thought maybe I’m in trouble. But he asked if my parents are coming and I said if I am playing, my mom and stepdad would come through. And he said, 'Well, tell them to come through because you’ll be playing.' It couldn’t be any more special than that.”
He phoned his mother, Karen-Anne, who is on holiday at Kenton-on-Sea, immediately. “I told her, ‘I might be changing your Christmas plans a little bit.’ She was almost out of words, she said she wouldn’t miss this moment for the world.”
Bosch to form part of potent pace battery for Proteas in first Test
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
For Bosch the occasion will be momentous, but once into it, the Test is a significant one for the Proteas too. A stunning five-match winning run has put them on course to qualify for the World Test Championship final, which would be achieved if they win one of the two Tests against Pakistan.
“We accept and acknowledge the fact that expectation has risen,” said Temba Bavuma. “There will be pressure that comes with that.”
As was the case during the Sri Lanka series, Bavuma again named his starting XI, which sees Ryan Rickelton remain at No 3, after he made a century in the second Test in Gqeberha. Bosch replaces Keshav Maharaj, who has recovered from the groin strain he picked up before the ODIs but wasn’t deemed match-fit for the first Test.
It was the same news for all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who has also recovered from the fractured finger he picked up in the first Test against the Sri Lankans.
It is the second Test in a row at SuperSport Park, where South Africa will carry an all-pace attack. “We back our seamers here at Centurion,” said the Proteas captain.
The rainy weather forced preparation of the pitch to occur mostly under cover and along with the rain forecast for much of the match, and the history of matches at this venue, the decision is understandable.
“I’ve never played on a flat Centurion pitch,” Bavuma said. “As batters you know you will have to work hard for your runs.”
The South African captain said it was easy to leave behind the disappointment of the ODI series, which Pakistan won 3-0, explaining that the Proteas Test team was a more settled and confident unit compared to the white-ball sides.
“Whatever trauma there was, guys will have to deal with it. What is immediately clear coming into the Test space is that there is confidence and belief in the good cricket we have played in the last while.”
Certainly the batting unit has never had more self-belief. All of the top seven have made hundreds this year, and Bosch’s addition creates depth, all the way down to No 9 in the order.
“The way that Rickelton performed at No 3 [in Gqeberha] really gave us confidence. It allows me, Stubbs and Bedingham to put pressure on the bowling attack once the ball is a little older. This is the batting unit we have, it’s a confident one and we will keep backing it,” said Bavuma.
Pakistan are feeling good about themselves too after their success in the ODIs.
“The cricket we’ve played in the last two months, winning against England at home and then winning ODI series here and in Australia, has given us an extra boost going into this Test series,” said middle-order batter Saud Shakeel.
