Pakistan deliver pink day pummeling thanks to sublime Saim

There was also a wedding proposal — the proposee thankfully said ‘yes’ — and oh, a Mrs Rabeng, gave birth in the Wanderers medical centre.

Baby and mom were both in good form according to officials from the Central Gauteng Lions Union, and taken via ambulance to a local hospital. The new addition took his first breath just as Saim started accelerating Pakistan’s run rate with an electrifying array of stroke play.

Pakistan have a real gem on their hands with the 22-year-old left-hand batter. It can only be hoped that despite cricket's usually turbulent nature in that country, his talent can be nurtured and not lost to the sport.

In scoring two centuries in the ODI series and an unbeaten 98 in the second T20 International, he has shown South Africa will have a problem on their hands in the Test matches which will follow in a few days.

The Proteas did not bowl well in the last 12 overs of Pakistan's innings on Sunday, conceding 100 runs in that period.

Saim’s dismissal, for 101, at the end of the 35th over, should have allowed them to take control. They picked up three wickets for the addition of 14 runs in 18 balls, which included both Saim and Mohammad Rizwan, who’d shared a partnership of 93 for the third wicket, but thereafter their ‘death bowling’ suffered an alarming collapse.