Titans maul toothless Warriors inside three days
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
The Momentum Multiply Titans' clinical all-round performance saw them demolish the Dafabet Warriors by 10 wickets in their CSA 4-Day Series clash.
While the result was inevitable, the home side will need a major turnaround in performance if they are to stay in the top flight for another season. They occupy the last spot in the combined log and will be relegated if they remain there.
Skipper Neil Brand (44) hit the winning runs as the Titans reached their 60-run winning target with minimal fuss. He and fellow opener Joshua van Heerden (18) were unbeaten in reaching the winning target inside 21 overs.
While the Titans' movement on the log will depend on the results of the match between Boland and the Dolphins, the Warriors remain rooted to the bottom of the log in the red ball competition, and with only two red ball matches and a 50 over competition to come in 2025, the Warriors are in danger of dropping out of the division.
Resuming the day on 115 for six in their second innings, Sinethemba Qeshile and Beyers Swanepoel would have been aiming to try to dig the Warriors out of a hole.
However, they added just 16 runs to their overnight partnership tally before it ended on 37, with Swanepoel falling to Junior Dala for 22, as the Warriors laboured to 126 for seven, still 59 runs behind the Titans' first innings lead.
Qeshile grabbed an 18th career half-century as he and Duanne Olivier put together a valuable 80-run stand for the eighth wicket, wiping out the deficit in the process.
They took the home side to 206, with a slender lead of 21 runs when Olivier (42) was the first of three Tsepo Ndwandwa wickets to fall. He also took the prized scalp of Qeshile, for a well-deserved 85 from 141 balls.
The left-arm orthodox spinner then ended a brief cameo by Siya Plaatjie, who struck four fours on his way to 25 before he was caught by Dayaan Galiem with the Warriors' innings finishing on 244 all out.
Returning to bat for a second and final time shortly before the lunch interval, skipper Brand and Van Heerden safely navigated their side to the interval on four without loss, needing a further 56 runs to claim victory.
It took them just over little over an hour after the break to reach their target with more than a day left in the match.
