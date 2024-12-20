Titans firmly in control against Warriors

Four wickets shared between Junior Dala and Dayyaan Galiem put the Dafabet Warriors firmly on the back foot as they ended day two on 115 for six in their CSA 4-Day Series clash against the Momentum Multiply Titans in Gqeberha on Friday.
The home side lost six wickets in the final session before Sinethemba Qeshile and Beyers Swanepoel took them past 100 late in the day.
Earlier, a superb debut century by SA U19 star Lhuan-Dre Pretorius gave the Titans a huge first-innings boost as he struck 120 runs from 184 balls, helping his side to 342 all out in their first innings.
When stumps were drawn, the Warriors had Qeshile (32) and Swanepoel (16) still at the crease, still 70 runs in arrears and only four wickets in the shed.
The visitors started the day on 86/3 with Dewald Brevis and Sibonelo Makhanya unbeaten and 71 runs behind the Warriors' first innings 157.
Brevis was caught by Senuran Muthusamy off Duanne Olivier for 25 with the Titans on 87/4 before Makhanya and Pretorius added 101 runs for the fifth wicket.
Makhanya scored his 21st first-class half-century before being trapped leg before wicket for 53, while some enterprising stroke play saw Pretorius achieve a similar feat.
Having taken the side to lunch on 201/5, Moonsamy perished shortly after the duo reached their half-century stand, falling to Swanepoel for 30 to leave the Titans on 240/6.
Having found another able partner in Galiem, Pretorius shared 55 with the right-hander, taking the Titans to the verge of 300 before Galiem was out off Alfred Mothoa for 25.
Pretorius looked unfazed by the Warriors' bowling attack, recording a maiden first-class century from just 171 balls.
He added 20 runs to his tally before Swanepoel found his edge to send him back to the pavilion.
Swanepoel also took wickets of Merrick Brett (15) and Tsepo Ndwandwa (0), as the Pretoria side was dismissed for 342, with their lead on 185.
Swanepoel finished with 5/54 while Mothoa and Olivier claimed 2/51 and 2/61 respectively.
With a deficit of 185 to erase at the start of the final session, the home side lost Jordan Hermann when Galiem had the left-hander caught at mid-on for 12.
Galiem got rid of Diego Rosier who laboured his way to eight runs off 22 deliveries, before Junior Dala took care of Jean du Plessis for a four-ball duck as the Warriors slipped to 41/3, still 144 runs in arrears.
Matthew de Villiers (7), Senuran Muthusamy (0) and Patrick Kruger (7) also fell cheaply as the Warriors slipped further down the rabbit hole on 89/6.
Titans firmly in control against Warriors
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Four wickets shared between Junior Dala and Dayyaan Galiem put the Dafabet Warriors firmly on the back foot as they ended day two on 115 for six in their CSA 4-Day Series clash against the Momentum Multiply Titans in Gqeberha on Friday.
The home side lost six wickets in the final session before Sinethemba Qeshile and Beyers Swanepoel took them past 100 late in the day.
Earlier, a superb debut century by SA U19 star Lhuan-Dre Pretorius gave the Titans a huge first-innings boost as he struck 120 runs from 184 balls, helping his side to 342 all out in their first innings.
When stumps were drawn, the Warriors had Qeshile (32) and Swanepoel (16) still at the crease, still 70 runs in arrears and only four wickets in the shed.
The visitors started the day on 86/3 with Dewald Brevis and Sibonelo Makhanya unbeaten and 71 runs behind the Warriors' first innings 157.
Brevis was caught by Senuran Muthusamy off Duanne Olivier for 25 with the Titans on 87/4 before Makhanya and Pretorius added 101 runs for the fifth wicket.
Makhanya scored his 21st first-class half-century before being trapped leg before wicket for 53, while some enterprising stroke play saw Pretorius achieve a similar feat.
Having taken the side to lunch on 201/5, Moonsamy perished shortly after the duo reached their half-century stand, falling to Swanepoel for 30 to leave the Titans on 240/6.
Having found another able partner in Galiem, Pretorius shared 55 with the right-hander, taking the Titans to the verge of 300 before Galiem was out off Alfred Mothoa for 25.
Pretorius looked unfazed by the Warriors' bowling attack, recording a maiden first-class century from just 171 balls.
He added 20 runs to his tally before Swanepoel found his edge to send him back to the pavilion.
Swanepoel also took wickets of Merrick Brett (15) and Tsepo Ndwandwa (0), as the Pretoria side was dismissed for 342, with their lead on 185.
Swanepoel finished with 5/54 while Mothoa and Olivier claimed 2/51 and 2/61 respectively.
With a deficit of 185 to erase at the start of the final session, the home side lost Jordan Hermann when Galiem had the left-hander caught at mid-on for 12.
Galiem got rid of Diego Rosier who laboured his way to eight runs off 22 deliveries, before Junior Dala took care of Jean du Plessis for a four-ball duck as the Warriors slipped to 41/3, still 144 runs in arrears.
Matthew de Villiers (7), Senuran Muthusamy (0) and Patrick Kruger (7) also fell cheaply as the Warriors slipped further down the rabbit hole on 89/6.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Sport