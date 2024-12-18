Conrad hopes for no more injuries as Maharaj awaits update on groin

Maharaj hurt his groin while warming up for the first ODI against Pakistan on Tuesday. Scans on Wednesday afternoon, will determine Maharaj’s, but even before that it was another unnecessary concern for a bowler that Conrad could have done without.

Already missing Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger, any hopes he had of possibly calling on Anrich Nortjé — who has expressed a desire to return to Test cricket — were also scuppered when he suffered a broken toe last week.

At least the initial prognosis on Mulder seemed positive.

Conrad confirmed that he has been batting in the nets and would be going for another scan on Thursday to assess his progress.

“He is in a good space. We won’t be daft and rush him back, we will be conservative about his return and make that decision next week when we get together.”

Corbin Bosch was called up to a 16-man squad, with Conrad explaining that he was a player he’d long monitored from time Bosch spent under his tutelage at the National Academy.

“Since I last saw him with the Academy he’s matured nicely and is a really good cricketer,” Conrad said of the 30 year old Titans all-rounder.

“On the highveld we need a bit of pace and Corbin provides that. If he’s picked, it’s his home ground, he is in top form, he played well against English Lions (for an SA Invitational XI) last week.”