Warriors host Titans in crucial 4-Day encounter
Gqeberha men looking to turn things around after less-than-ideal start to campaign
As the midseason break approaches, the Dafabet Warriors will hope to get their red-ball season moving in the right direction when they host the Momentum Multiply Titans in a CSA 4-Day Series clash on Thursday (from 10am).
The men from Gqeberha have had a torrid time in this year’s tournament, losing two matches and drawing two to leave them rock-bottom of the division one table...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.