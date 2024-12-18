Pakistan’s exciting opener Saim Ayub gave a vivid display of his prodigious talent with a classy century on Tuesday to lead his team to a closely fought three-wicket win over SA in the first of their three One Day Internationals.
The 22-year-old Ayub hit his second ton in his seventh ODI with an elegant 109 off 119 balls to lay the foundation for the win as Pakistan scored 242-7 with three balls to spare in reply to SA’s 239-9 in their 50 overs at Boland Park in Paarl.
A fifth wicket stand of 141 runs off 133 balls for the fifth wicket with Salman Ali Agha turned the game in Pakistan’s favour as they struggled initially to score and fell behind the required run rate as SA’s bowlers held early sway.
Saim battered SA quick Ottniel Baartman for 17 runs in four balls in the 35th over to kick-start the chase and offer Pakistan sight of the finish line.
Ayub, who struck 10 fours and three sixes, holed out to a catch at deep fine leg off Kagiso Rabada, with 39 runs needed and eight overs remaining.
Two more wickets then fell quickly to put the brakes on Pakistan’s march and offered home fans hope of an unlikely comeback, but Salman’s unbeaten 82 saw Pakistan home in a close finish.
SA, who won the toss and chose to bat, slumped from 70-0 to 88-4 as part-time off-spinner Salman ran through their top order, finishing with 4-32 in eight overs.
The home side had Heinrich Klaasen to thank for posting a competitive total. He hit 86 from 97 balls to steady the innings in a 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Aiden Markram, who scored 35.
The second ODI is at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday. — Reuters
Ayub bats Pakistan to victory over SA in opening ODI
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
