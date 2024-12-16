Rotation could be key to success — Bavuma

Given the abundance of cricket expected over the next four weeks, squad rotation will be the key to success, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said on the eve of their opening one-day international against Pakistan in Paarl on Tuesday (2pm).
The sides meet in the first of three matches, starting at Boland Park, as the Proteas continue their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy in February.
Bavuma, who mentioned that he would not be involved in the first match as a precautionary, load management strategy, said T20 captain Aiden Markram would lead the side in his absence.
The regular ODI skipper said they wanted to continue the form they had shown in their 2-0 T20 series triumph over the same opponents recently and he believed the selected squad was the strongest available.
“Obviously you want to be playing as much cricket as you can,” he said.
“In saying that, we are trying to build a team, and giving ourselves the best opportunity to have a look at players in different positions, we just have to use what we have.
“Looking at Pakistan, this is probably the strongest side we could put together, barring one or two injuries, and that is with a strong view of the Champions Trophy that will happen early next year,” he said in Monday’s prematch media conference.
He said they were expecting a tough challenge from the Pakistanis, but was expecting his players to put their best foot forward as they pursued another series win on home soil.
“It’s the first time the main group has been together since the World Cup, so we want to put ourselves in a position where we are playing the good cricket we saw at the World Cup.
“Guys have been reminding themselves about our style of play and philosophy, all the key points needed for us to play good cricket and we accept that it might take a bit longer than we would like.
“But we find ourselves in that space where we are playing our best cricket and being the best version of ourselves on and off the field.
“There won’t be many changes from batting and bowling aspects. It is just about how quickly we can get into that space of playing good cricket.
“Closer to the time, we will have discussions about Pakistan, UAE and those conditions and what we expect, how we can equip ourselves as best we can, but our main objective right now is to win the series.”
After the encounter in Paarl, the sides move to Cape Town and Johannesburg to conclude the white-ball portion of the multi-format tour on Thursday and Sunday respectively.
