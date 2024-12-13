Proteas will fire on all cylinders in game two, says Miller

The motivation to win a T20 international series is at an all-time high in the group as the Proteas prepare to take on Pakistan in a potentially series clinching encounter in Pretoria on Friday (6pm start).
Going into game two with a 1-0 lead after their 11 run victory in Durban on Tuesday, David Miller felt there was good energy within the group but reiterated that it was a new game that would present new challenges.
Miller, who scored 82 runs in the Durban match, said there was a strong determination to come away with a valuable series triumph.
“It’s been a while since we’ve last won a series, but it’s great to start on the front foot, put everything together in getting 180+ and then bowling well.
“We spoke about starting well and not letting Pakistan in, and I think we did that quite well and hopefully we can keep it going.
“The vibe and energy among the group is always good.
“If you look at the series, we have tried a few combinations in the last couple of months.
“It’s not great losing series, I get that, so we want to try to correct that in this series and start the tour of Pakistan off well for the ODIs and Tests to come,” Miller said.
Looking ahead to game two, he said the key to a positive outcome would be their ability to filter out any mishaps from game one and focus on what they did well.
“The nature of international cricket is that you can score a hundred in one game and a duck in the next game, and vice versa.
“The main thing is we want to take the positives out of game one and go into game two with a lot more confidence and momentum.
“We need to make sure we start really well again, the basics become important, throwing the first punch and having good energy and showing our presence,” he said.
Batting at number four in the first match, Miller is relishing the chance to get a bit more time in the middle to work his magic in wielding the willow.
“He [Rob Walter] spoke to me before the series about batting higher up in the series.
“It was nice to be able to get out there and play the brand of cricket I know I can and have more time and overs in the game.
“It is nice when it comes off, but it’s not a conversation I have had too many times.
“I have always been one that whatever situation I can get put in for the team, I try to nail that down and do it to the best of my ability,” he said.
Meanwhile, Walter has named a much strengthened 15-man squad for the upcoming three match ODI series against Pakistan, which kicks off on December 17.
Teenage bowling sensation Kwena Maphaka has earned a maiden call-up to the 50-over side after some impressive performances of late.
The left-arm quick will join frontline seamer Kagiso Rabada, while all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo also returning to the side.
The batting will be led by Temba Bavuma, and will be bolstered by the return of Miller and Heinrich Klaasen.
This series will serve as preparation ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Squad to face Pakistan in ODIs:
Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.
HeraldLIVE
Proteas will fire on all cylinders in game two, says Miller
Image: DARREN STEWART /GALLO IMAGES
The motivation to win a T20 international series is at an all-time high in the group as the Proteas prepare to take on Pakistan in a potentially series clinching encounter in Pretoria on Friday (6pm start).
Going into game two with a 1-0 lead after their 11 run victory in Durban on Tuesday, David Miller felt there was good energy within the group but reiterated that it was a new game that would present new challenges.
Miller, who scored 82 runs in the Durban match, said there was a strong determination to come away with a valuable series triumph.
“It’s been a while since we’ve last won a series, but it’s great to start on the front foot, put everything together in getting 180+ and then bowling well.
“We spoke about starting well and not letting Pakistan in, and I think we did that quite well and hopefully we can keep it going.
“The vibe and energy among the group is always good.
“If you look at the series, we have tried a few combinations in the last couple of months.
“It’s not great losing series, I get that, so we want to try to correct that in this series and start the tour of Pakistan off well for the ODIs and Tests to come,” Miller said.
Looking ahead to game two, he said the key to a positive outcome would be their ability to filter out any mishaps from game one and focus on what they did well.
“The nature of international cricket is that you can score a hundred in one game and a duck in the next game, and vice versa.
“The main thing is we want to take the positives out of game one and go into game two with a lot more confidence and momentum.
“We need to make sure we start really well again, the basics become important, throwing the first punch and having good energy and showing our presence,” he said.
Batting at number four in the first match, Miller is relishing the chance to get a bit more time in the middle to work his magic in wielding the willow.
“He [Rob Walter] spoke to me before the series about batting higher up in the series.
“It was nice to be able to get out there and play the brand of cricket I know I can and have more time and overs in the game.
“It is nice when it comes off, but it’s not a conversation I have had too many times.
“I have always been one that whatever situation I can get put in for the team, I try to nail that down and do it to the best of my ability,” he said.
Meanwhile, Walter has named a much strengthened 15-man squad for the upcoming three match ODI series against Pakistan, which kicks off on December 17.
Teenage bowling sensation Kwena Maphaka has earned a maiden call-up to the 50-over side after some impressive performances of late.
The left-arm quick will join frontline seamer Kagiso Rabada, while all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo also returning to the side.
The batting will be led by Temba Bavuma, and will be bolstered by the return of Miller and Heinrich Klaasen.
This series will serve as preparation ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Squad to face Pakistan in ODIs:
Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Soccer
Sport
Cricket
Cricket