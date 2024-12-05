Losing Tony de Zorzi for a first-ball duck off Lahiru Kumara, Aiden Markram and Rickelton, promoted to No 3, spent the next hour getting to grips with a St George’s Park surface that contained a tinge of grass to combat the moisture-removing properties of the Nelson Mandela Bay winds.
The pair laboured as the hosts reached 32 before Markram was undone by Kumara, who disturbed the right-hander’s stumps after hitting four boundaries for his 20.
Tristan Stubbs managed just four runs before he was sent packing, caught by Kusal Mendis as the Proteas slipped to 44/3 after 15.4 overs.
Rickleton, Bavuma battle back after Sri Lankans strike early
Disciplined bowling remove Proteas top order cheaply
Proteas batters Ryan Rickelton and captain Temba Bavuma will aim to build on a tricky start after going to the lunch break on 76/3 on day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
On a day where the sun peeked out regularly from behind the clouds, Bavuma (27 runs off 35 balls) and Rickelton (29 off 74) stood firm in the face of disciplined Sri Lankan bowling that had seen the tourists remove most of the South African top order cheaply.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bavuma’s men found the early going tough as they took time to familiarise themselves with conditions.
