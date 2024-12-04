Cricket

Wolvaardt stars as Mashimbyi tastes victory in first outing

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 04 December 2024
SA captain Laura Wolvaardt in action during the first ODI against England at the Kimberley Oval on December 4
UNBEATEN HALF-CENTURY: SA captain Laura Wolvaardt in action during the first ODI against England at the Kimberley Oval on December 4
Image: Danie Van Der Lith/Gallo Images

 

New Proteas Women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi managed a few smiles in his first match at the helm as his team cruised to a six-wicket victory over England in their opening ODI at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

With SA's backs to the wall after their 3-0 T20 whitewash against the same opponents, the experience in the group led from the front and displayed the character Mashimbyi had said he was after.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten half-century as the Proteas chased the target of 186 with almost 12 overs remaining. She hit four fours in her 59 runs.

Nadine de Klerk helped her finish the job as she clubbed an unbeaten 48 runs in only 28 balls to help the Proteas reach their target of 187.

Experienced campaigners Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp showed positive intent with the ball in response to England winning the toss and choosing to bat on a difficult pitch.

Kapp grabbed the wickets of both England openers Tammy Beaumont (11) and Sophie Dunkley (4), as well as the key scalp of Natalie Sciver-Brunt, leg before for a duck in the first six overs.

England captain Heather Knight held the England innings together in the early stages when the tourists suffered a mini-collapse, compiling a valuable 40 in 63 balls.

Charlie Dean (47 not out) and Sophie Ecclestone (67) shared a late 67-run stand, a record eighth-wicket partnership to help get England past the 150 mark.

Kapp and Annerie Dercksen claimed three wickets each.

DispatchLIVE

 

 

