Thriving SA20 revitalising cricket in SA, says Smith

Proteas stars Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (the most expensive overseas player), Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortjé, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi have all been signed up by the IPL, as well as lesser-known players like Lizaad Williams, Kwena Maphaka, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, who have shone in the SA20 and attracted the attention of the Indian franchise owners, who all have teams in the IPL too.
Among the highest-paid overseas stars who were bought at the IPL auction are Josh Buttler, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan, who have all featured regularly in the SA20.
“From an SA20 perspective, it’s lovely to see the platform provided by our tournament to these players and there are a significant number of South African players in the top money-earners list,” Smith told sportsboom.com in an exclusive interview.
“Last year we produced the most players going to the IPL of all the overseas countries, and that shows the growth of our franchise cricket.
“And that includes a few youngsters — those are the good stories of people’s lives being changed, like Kwena Maphaka going to Rajasthan Royals for £142,000 [R3.2m].”
“So, the exposure from the SA20 is very important but we also hope that the tournament keeps the Proteas strong.
“They haven’t had a great period in T20 cricket since making the World Cup final, but the IPL auction and the SA20 tournament show that there is still some incredible talent there.
“There is a lot of franchise cricket played around the world, and we want to elevate SA20 so that it is one of the No 1 picks.
“There is like a Tier One of these T20 franchise tournaments, and we certainly want to be up there. I think we are establishing ourselves as one of the Tier One events.
“The feedback from the overseas players has been incredible. They love coming to SA because of the crowds, they say the tournament is well-run and, most importantly, they say it provides extremely competitive cricket.
“Two years into the event, there is much higher confidence that we can pull it off and we hope it just keeps developing,” Smith said.
Smith has high hopes that the SA20 will also keep developing South African domestic talent into world-beating international stars.
Never mind being able to get them on the phone, the likes of Tristan Luus, an SA U19 all-rounder, can sit in the Mumbai Indians changeroom and chat face-to-face with Ben Stokes about the game.
Likewise Breetzke, who has just set off on his international career, will be chewing the ear off of fellow top-order batsman Kane Williamson in the Durban Super Giants locker room.
“With our rookie draft and our introduction of the SA20 Schools competition, we’re going to expose a lot of youngsters.
“Plus the franchises are unbelievable when it comes to their attention to their pipeline and talent. They bring great expertise in terms of the support staff.
“Maybe before SA20, our players were not developing in the right way, they were becoming fully professional late in the day and you were still trying to educate them at a national team level.
“But playing against the best shows you where you need to improve and what it takes to play at that level.
“They can sit and chat with a Ben Stokes or a Kane Williamson, and you’ll have international physios telling them that these are the levels they need to reach physically,” Smith said.
The bottom line is always commercial, however, and the SA20 continues to be the second-biggest money-spinner for CSA after the Proteas men.
That has enabled things like the SA20 Schools competition, an annual camp for U19 girls and an umpire exchange with The Hundred in England, to be introduced. — SportsBoom
Thriving SA20 revitalising cricket in SA, says Smith
Commissioner wants domestic competition to become one of top T20 tournaments around the world
Image: Faheem Hussain/ Sportzpics for IPL
