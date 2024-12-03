Proteas need to capitalise on any advantage they get at St George’s

The last time the Proteas faced Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in February 2019 is an occasion they would rather forget.
In that Test match, Faf du Plessis’s side gave up a 70-run first innings lead in a largely low-scoring game to eventually hand the tourists a historic first-ever series win on SA soil.
The Test moved along rapidly much like it did in Durban last week and Sri Lanka won the match and the series on the third day.
Chasing 197 for victory on what had been a spicy deck, Kusal Mendis led the charge with an aggressive 84 not out while his partner in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 163, Oshada Fernando, rattled up an adventurous 75.
The Proteas’ players have changed considerably since that bleak day at St George’s Park and only Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada remain to likely feature in this week’s second Test starting on Thursday.
Though the scars from that defeat almost six years ago will have healed, the memory will linger for the quartet who will impress on their teammates the need to drive home any advantage they might pick up against Sri Lanka this week.
To ensure they make the trip to the World Test Championship Final in June 2025, SA need to win this Test and the next two at home against Pakistan this summer.
There are other permutations but SA will want to take control of their destiny.
Captain Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs were the standout performers in Durban as the Proteas took a crucial 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
They will require maximum support from their teammates if SA are to stymie a Sri Lankan outfit who will fancy themselves to bounce back from the heavy loss at Kingsmead on a Gqeberha ground where they claimed one of their most celebrated wins abroad.
Eastern Province Cricket is banking on the St George’s Park faithful to help the home side achieve that goal.
“This promises to be a treat for fans of the longer traditional game — with entertainment added for the whole family over the weekend,” St George’s Park Stadium event co-ordinator Leigh Deyzel said.
EP president Donovan May said it would be the last chance for Eastern Cape cricket fans to experience an international game for at least a year.
“Sri Lanka came into this series with an impressive record in 2024, having beaten New Zealand in two Tests, England in one, Bangladesh in two and Afghanistan in one.
“The Proteas will appreciate all the support they can get from the St George’s cricket fans.
“The Proteas have a very good record at St George’s and our fans create the atmosphere and vibe that is second to none,” May said.
For the women, the stadium will be hosting “Bubbalicious Cricket” on Friday, an event strictly for over-18s.
Tickets cost R300 and women will be treated to a day out at the game with beverages, catering, giveaways and prizes.
The weekend includes activities for the whole family, with a play area for children and beverage specials for parents.
Tickets for the game range from R60 to R140 a day and are available through Ticketpro and at the stadium.
