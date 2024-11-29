Du Preez still has a year left on his contract as the side’s bowling coach, but given that is also Mashimbyi’s area of expertise it will be interesting to see how the two will manage oversight of the Proteas seam bowlers.
Mandla Mashimbyi to coach Proteas women
Mandla Mashimbyi was named head coach of the Proteas women’s team on Friday.
Mashimbyi has been in charge of the Momentum Multiply (Northerns) Titans for the past five years but has been part of the coaching staff of the province’s men’s team for more than a decade.
Mashimbyi’s appointment ends a protracted search which led to CSA twice extending the contract of Hilton Moreeng before he left, frustrated by the delay, to become head coach of the US Women’s team in July.
After that Dillon du Preez was appointed as interim coach, helping the side to reach the final of the T20 World Cup where they lost to New Zealand.
Though Du Preez had been a favourite to take over as the side’s coach full-time, he informed CSA he wasn’t ready for the position.
“I am grateful for the opportunity given me by Titans Cricket throughout my tenure as a coach. Their unwavering support and backing over the past 11 years has been instrumental in my professional growth and development,” Mashimbyi said.
“I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to contribute my expertise and knowledge to the Proteas Women's continued success and to elevate their standing as a formidable force in world cricket.”
The Proteas are involved in a multi-format series against England. They play the final T20 match in Centurion on Saturday, which will be Du Preez’s last one in charge as interim coach.
Mashimbyi will take over for the three ODIs which follow, with points from that series counting towards the ICC Women’s Championship which will determine the automatic qualifiers for next year’s ODI World Cup.
