“When I was at the hospital I was thinking about how I could affect the team and when I got back to the change room I told [coach Shukri Conrad] I thought I should open the batting,” Mulder told broadcaster SuperSport before the start of play on Friday.
“It is the hardest time to bat and I would have to play too many shots, just get through the new ball. But we jointly decided No 3 was a better option. It was a case of doing what we thought would most benefit the team.”
The region around the middle finger was noticeably swollen and blue, but Mulder said it wasn’t too serious and “at least it was a clean break”.
“It shouldn’t be too long before I am back. I am gutted to be missing the rest of the series though.”
South Africa resumed on Friday in a strong position after bowling Sri Lanka out for 42 in only 13.5 overs on Thursday.
That gave them a first innings lead of 149, which they’d stretched to 281 at the start of day three.
Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder out of Sri Lanka series with broken finger
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the remainder of the two-match Test series with Sri Lanka because of a fractured right middle finger.
The Proteas all-rounder was struck on the bottom hand while batting in the home side's first innings on Thursday and went for X-rays during the lunch interval which revealed the extent of the injury.
Mulder’s place in the squad will be taken by Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke for the second Test, which starts in Gqeberha next Thursday.
Despite the injury Mulder still batted in the second innings, surprising viewers when he emerged at No 3 on Friday.
Mulder spent 41 mostly uncomfortable minutes at the crease, scoring 15 and hitting one four.
“When I was at the hospital I was thinking about how I could affect the team and when I got back to the change room I told [coach Shukri Conrad] I thought I should open the batting,” Mulder told broadcaster SuperSport before the start of play on Friday.
“It is the hardest time to bat and I would have to play too many shots, just get through the new ball. But we jointly decided No 3 was a better option. It was a case of doing what we thought would most benefit the team.”
The region around the middle finger was noticeably swollen and blue, but Mulder said it wasn’t too serious and “at least it was a clean break”.
“It shouldn’t be too long before I am back. I am gutted to be missing the rest of the series though.”
South Africa resumed on Friday in a strong position after bowling Sri Lanka out for 42 in only 13.5 overs on Thursday.
That gave them a first innings lead of 149, which they’d stretched to 281 at the start of day three.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Rugby