Jansen shines with the ball after Bavuma's heroics with the bat

In Durban, where it always rains when the Proteas play and where it gets dark at 3pm, the sun was still shining when the second day’s play ended on Thursday.

The Proteas assumed control of the first Test against Sri Lanka, by recovering from 117/7 to make 191, thanks to skipper Temba Bavuma’s invaluable 22nd half-century.

That looks like a monstrous first innings total after Marco Jansen’s thunderous 41-ball spell in which he crushed the tourists with a career-best 7/13. He had the new ball nipping around, jumping up from an uncomfortable length and generally he was just being a pest.

It was too much for Sri Lanka, who posted the lowest Test total against South Africa of 42, the lowest at Kingsmead, and faced the second-fewest number of balls in a completed Test innings — 83. Their mood in contrast to their opponents was gloomy.