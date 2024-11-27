Proteas hope for sunshine to get first innings back on track

SA will look for stability in the first hour of Thursday’s play as they seek to wrest the initiative away from Sri Lanka, in conditions they hope will be more conducive to batting than was the case on the first day.

Only 111 minutes of play was possible on Wednesday’s first day of the Test season, the majority of which occurred under heavy clouds — which further helped Sri Lanka’s bowlers, who, as it was, had enough help from the Kingsmead pitch.

“With six wickets in hand, and [hopefully] sunshine in the morning, obviously the first hour is important, and we want to get through that with as little damage as possible,” said the Proteas batting coach, Ashwell Prince.

The home team will resume on 80/4, with the captain Temba Bavuma on 28 and Kyle Verreynne alongside him on nine, hoping to give themselves a foothold in an encounter that hitherto has been dominated by the tourists.