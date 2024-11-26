Sri Lanka and Proteas should serve up a Test feast

In light of sexier series happening elsewhere — the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and Brendon McCullum’s return to his homeland with England — Sri Lanka vs South Africa isn’t drawing the kind of attention two teams battling it out for a World Test Championship final spot should.

It’s just that while everyone has a rivalry with England and wherever India goes is a big deal, South Africa and Sri Lanka haven’t stirred up the public’s attention as much.

And yet, of the last nine Tests between the countries, South Africa have won five and Sri Lanka four. Half of Sri Lanka’s wins in that period came during the historic series in 2019, when they won matches in Durban and Gqeberha, the same cities in which this year’s series between the teams takes place.

Sri Lanka have produced magic here, including an innings from Kusal Perera in Durban five years ago that ranks on any list of the "greatest innings ever played". In Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and their captain Dhananjaya de Silva they have three players who were part of that group, and they have delivered performances over the years that have ensured Sri Lanka keep surprising the bigger nations.