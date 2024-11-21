Clinic will allow kids to improve game while having fun
Three-day training event to be held at Kabega Park Primary next week
Cricket coach Lutho Nkanjeni believes that introducing aspiring cricketers to the basic skills required at an early age will aid them in their attempt to build a successful career in the game.
Nkanjeni spoke this week as he finalised plans for a three-day cricket coaching clinic at Kabega Park Primary School next week. ..
