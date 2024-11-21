Cricket

Clinic will allow kids to improve game while having fun

Three-day training event to be held at Kabega Park Primary next week

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 21 November 2024

Cricket coach Lutho Nkanjeni believes that introducing aspiring cricketers to the basic skills required at an early age will aid them in their attempt to build a successful career in the game. 

Nkanjeni spoke this week as he finalised plans for a three-day cricket coaching clinic at Kabega Park Primary School next week.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Join HeraldLIVE on their latest Foodie Find – Chef’s Shop, by Bidfood!
Miss SA Mia le Roux opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal

Most Read