Gritty knock a product of preseason graft — Qeshile
Well-earned stalemate will boost confidence of Warriors
After narrowly escaping defeat against Western Province, the Dafabet Warriors will be looking to tighten the screws on their performances as the CSA 4-Day Series reaches its halfway point, Sinethemba Qeshile said on Monday.
After determined knocks by Jordan Hermann (98) and skipper Matthew Breetzke (52), the Warriors wicketkeeper/batsman hunkered down at the Newlands Cricket Ground, facing nearly 30 overs to finish not out on 34 from 172 balls and help steer the side to a share of the spoils against their coastal rivals. ..
