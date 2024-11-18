Proteas have tools for success, says former skipper Smith

Having their fate in their own hands will be the main driving force behind the Proteas' success or failure as they prepare for an important summer of Test cricket, former skipper Graeme Smith believes.
With only four matches left for the Proteas in the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle, three wins will all but guarantee them a spot in the WTC Final for the first time at Lord's Cricket Ground next year.
However, getting those wins will not be easy, as they face third-placed Sri Lanka in a two-match series in SA starting this month before welcoming Pakistan for two more red-ball encounters at the back end of December.
The Proteas occupy fifth spot in the WTC table at present, with 52 points and a points percentage of 54.17 after eight matches played.
Smith, who is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to play and captain the Proteas, and holds the world record for the most number of Test wins as captain (53), was excited to see the men in green and gold being in contention for an ICC trophy.
“For whatever reason, finding consistency in our Test side hasn’t been easy.
“It’s been hard for us against the top three nations, but it was really good to see the side play so well in Bangladesh and to win as convincingly as we did,” he said in the Betway Insider blog recently.
Despite being unable to find the right balance within their ranks, Smith is still confident that they have all the necessary tools to obtain the positive results that the SA cricket fraternity craves.
“Our batting is the weakest element of our Test line-up and we’ve struggled to find balance in the squad, but the competition for places heading into the home summer is exciting.
“Temba Bavuma should be fit, which will create tension in the batting line-up.
“Then you've got Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee coming back from layoffs, so from a bowling perspective the squad will have some good assets against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
“Sitting there with your fate in your own hands is certainly a place that you’d want to be,” he said.
While winning an ICC trophy remains the ultimate goal, Smith was pleased to see what he describes as the “progression of performance”.
“After years of struggling to challenge for events, we’ve now made a World Cup semifinal, a World T20 final last year and we’re in the running for the World Test Championship.
“We would love to get our hands on a trophy, as the only way to get rid of that talking point is by winning, but I think what we’re starting to see is a progression of performance, challenging for titles and being at events with a real opportunity to go on to win them.
“What’s good about the World Test Championship is that it creates context for what’s happening on the field and walkability.
“SA against Bangladesh could easily have been lost in the conversation with the amount of cricket that is happening, but as SA have got an opportunity to challenge for the World Test Championship it’s got media coverage and is bringing context to the bilateral series, which is what you want,” Smith said.
HeraldLIVE
Proteas have tools for success, says former skipper Smith
SA team prepare for important summer of Test cricket
Sports reporter
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Having their fate in their own hands will be the main driving force behind the Proteas' success or failure as they prepare for an important summer of Test cricket, former skipper Graeme Smith believes.
With only four matches left for the Proteas in the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle, three wins will all but guarantee them a spot in the WTC Final for the first time at Lord's Cricket Ground next year.
However, getting those wins will not be easy, as they face third-placed Sri Lanka in a two-match series in SA starting this month before welcoming Pakistan for two more red-ball encounters at the back end of December.
The Proteas occupy fifth spot in the WTC table at present, with 52 points and a points percentage of 54.17 after eight matches played.
Smith, who is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to play and captain the Proteas, and holds the world record for the most number of Test wins as captain (53), was excited to see the men in green and gold being in contention for an ICC trophy.
“For whatever reason, finding consistency in our Test side hasn’t been easy.
“It’s been hard for us against the top three nations, but it was really good to see the side play so well in Bangladesh and to win as convincingly as we did,” he said in the Betway Insider blog recently.
Despite being unable to find the right balance within their ranks, Smith is still confident that they have all the necessary tools to obtain the positive results that the SA cricket fraternity craves.
“Our batting is the weakest element of our Test line-up and we’ve struggled to find balance in the squad, but the competition for places heading into the home summer is exciting.
“Temba Bavuma should be fit, which will create tension in the batting line-up.
“Then you've got Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee coming back from layoffs, so from a bowling perspective the squad will have some good assets against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
“Sitting there with your fate in your own hands is certainly a place that you’d want to be,” he said.
While winning an ICC trophy remains the ultimate goal, Smith was pleased to see what he describes as the “progression of performance”.
“After years of struggling to challenge for events, we’ve now made a World Cup semifinal, a World T20 final last year and we’re in the running for the World Test Championship.
“We would love to get our hands on a trophy, as the only way to get rid of that talking point is by winning, but I think what we’re starting to see is a progression of performance, challenging for titles and being at events with a real opportunity to go on to win them.
“What’s good about the World Test Championship is that it creates context for what’s happening on the field and walkability.
“SA against Bangladesh could easily have been lost in the conversation with the amount of cricket that is happening, but as SA have got an opportunity to challenge for the World Test Championship it’s got media coverage and is bringing context to the bilateral series, which is what you want,” Smith said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Sport
Rugby