Dafabet Warriors head coach Robin Peterson believes his charges are hungry to get their campaign moving in the right direction when they take on Western Province in a CSA 4-Day Series match in Cape Town starting on Thursday.
The men in green and black have had an indifferent start to their red ball campaign and are yet to taste victory in this year's edition of the competition.
Starting their season off with a draw at home to the Renault Potchefstroom North West Dragons, they were humbled in Paarl, going down by an innings and 11 runs to Goldrush Boland last week.
Now heading to Newlands, Peterson is confident his players can put behind them the last two results and get their first taste of victory this season in the Mother City.
“We are looking forward to a challenging encounter against WP — they have quite an experienced side with all their national players back, so it should be an interesting encounter.
“The pitch here at Newlands is always Greta for four-day cricket, it offers something for both the seamer and spinners.
“It also rewards batters with runs, especially those who show good temperament and batsmanship across the four days,” the Warriors mentor said.
Being in a good space mentally, Peterson hopes that will transfer into positive energy during game play, giving them the upper hand over their hosts.
“We're looking to bounce back swiftly and soundly and looking forward to the clash.
“All the boys are in good spirits, we showed [in the last game] that there are areas where we can dominate our opposition and we understand there are still key areas where we can improve as a group, and hopefully we can show that over the next couple of days,” Peterson said.
HeraldLIVE
Warriors chasing success in Cape Town
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Dafabet Warriors head coach Robin Peterson believes his charges are hungry to get their campaign moving in the right direction when they take on Western Province in a CSA 4-Day Series match in Cape Town starting on Thursday.
The men in green and black have had an indifferent start to their red ball campaign and are yet to taste victory in this year's edition of the competition.
Starting their season off with a draw at home to the Renault Potchefstroom North West Dragons, they were humbled in Paarl, going down by an innings and 11 runs to Goldrush Boland last week.
Now heading to Newlands, Peterson is confident his players can put behind them the last two results and get their first taste of victory this season in the Mother City.
“We are looking forward to a challenging encounter against WP — they have quite an experienced side with all their national players back, so it should be an interesting encounter.
“The pitch here at Newlands is always Greta for four-day cricket, it offers something for both the seamer and spinners.
“It also rewards batters with runs, especially those who show good temperament and batsmanship across the four days,” the Warriors mentor said.
Being in a good space mentally, Peterson hopes that will transfer into positive energy during game play, giving them the upper hand over their hosts.
“We're looking to bounce back swiftly and soundly and looking forward to the clash.
“All the boys are in good spirits, we showed [in the last game] that there are areas where we can dominate our opposition and we understand there are still key areas where we can improve as a group, and hopefully we can show that over the next couple of days,” Peterson said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket