Magical Varma puts Proteas to the sword

It was another rough night for the South African captain, who watched helplessly as the majority of his bowlers unleashed an assortment of lollipops that Varma and Co, tucked into with relish.

Only Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, were able to provide control and in fact the latter was doing such a good job at one point, that India looked like they could be limited to less than 200.

However Varma’s gunslinger approach left the rest of the attack shaken. Gerald Coetzee, fresh off a three month strength and conditioning stint, may have wished he could return to the “whole lot of gymming and running,” of that programme, as he got hammered to all parts of the ground, conceding 51 runs in three overs.

The only way to prevent the fours and sixes was seemingly to bowl wides, which he did seven times, while throwing in a no ball too.

It was ragged from the home team, a stark contrast with the discipline shown in the Gqeberha on Sunday.

Nevertheless Varma deserves credit for taking advantage of SA’s generosity. He smacked eight fours and seven sixes in unbeaten 107, the first of what will surely be many international hundreds. He was chiefly responsible for accelerating India’s innings at both the start and end; first with 70 runs in the power play and then 81 runs in the last six overs. That resulted in India top 200 for the second time in the series, with their final total of 219, leaving Markram exasperated.