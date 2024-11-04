Philander tips SA Women for World Cup glory
Former Proteas bowler Vernon Philander believes the recent investments in professionalising women’s cricket in SA and making the domestic leagues competitive will see the national team winning a World Cup soon.
The Proteas Women lost their second consecutive T20 World Cup final two weeks ago, against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates, but Philander feels it is a matter of time before they win one and that CSA’s Domestic Women’s League will accelerate the wait...
