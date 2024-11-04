Cricket

I just want to keep improving — De Villiers

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 04 November 2024

Matthew de Villiers is hungry for more opportunities after making his debut for the Dafabet Warriors in their drawn CSA 4-Day Series match against the  North West Dragons on Sunday.

De Villiers’ promising start saw him make 152 runs across two innings while registering a career-best of 94 in the first innings...

