I just want to keep improving — De Villiers
Matthew de Villiers is hungry for more opportunities after making his debut for the Dafabet Warriors in their drawn CSA 4-Day Series match against the North West Dragons on Sunday.
De Villiers’ promising start saw him make 152 runs across two innings while registering a career-best of 94 in the first innings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.