Dragons fight to gutsy draw against Warriors

North West Dragons batter Ruan de Swardt stood firm in the face of a hungry Dafabet Warriors bowling attack to earn his side a draw in their CSA 4-Day Series clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.
When the players finally shook hands, De Swardt remained unbeaten on gritty 87 runs off 186 balls while Kerwin Mungroo was not out on 18 off 64 as the tourists finished on 328 for eight, 118 short of victory.
Dragons batters Rubin Hermann and Lesiba Ngoepe resumed the final innings on 28 for two, still trailing by 417 runs as they went in pursuit of the mammoth 445 victory target.
They lost their opening batter, Janneman Malan, for a duck before the departure of his partner Matthew Kleinveldt for just eight runs, as Beyers Swanepoel and Duanne Olivier began the wicket-taking exploits.
Having crossed the 50-run mark earlier in their innings, the duo batted patiently to reach the three-figure milestone with a six from Hermann, a shot which also took him beyond 50 runs in the Dragons’ second innings.
Ngoepe fell for 28, caught by Matthew de Villiers off skipper Jordan Hermann, having faced 114 deliveries and finding the boundary on just four occasions, as the Dragons went to lunch on 126/3, still 320 runs in arrears.
Hermann struck again after the break, grabbing the wickets of Wihan Lubbe (4) and his younger brother Rubin Hermann (73) to reduce the visitors to 153/5, with a victory deficit of 292 runs.
De Swardt and Meeka-eel Prince shared a brief 34-run partnership before the latter was needlessly run out.
The left-hander and Migael Pretorius then guided them to the break on 203/6.
The Dragons reappeared for the final session still 243 runs behind and just four wickets left for the Warriors to get but the duo held firm as they recorded 74 runs for the seventh wicket, with Pretorius bringing up his half-century with a boundary.
However, he was back in the dugout one ball later after edging a Swanepoel delivery which was sharply caught by Sinethemba Qeshile behind the stumps.
Swanepoel later removed Bamanye Xenxe for five runs as the visitors slipped to 269/8.
De Swardt passed 50 for the second time in the match.
As the last of the recognised batters, the responsibility to see the day’s play to a close rested on his shoulders — a task which he completed successfully, sharing 59 runs with Mungroo for the ninth wicket.
Swanepoel and Hermann finished with figures of 3/51 and 3/35 respectively.
HeraldLIVE
Dragons fight to gutsy draw against Warriors
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
North West Dragons batter Ruan de Swardt stood firm in the face of a hungry Dafabet Warriors bowling attack to earn his side a draw in their CSA 4-Day Series clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.
When the players finally shook hands, De Swardt remained unbeaten on gritty 87 runs off 186 balls while Kerwin Mungroo was not out on 18 off 64 as the tourists finished on 328 for eight, 118 short of victory.
Dragons batters Rubin Hermann and Lesiba Ngoepe resumed the final innings on 28 for two, still trailing by 417 runs as they went in pursuit of the mammoth 445 victory target.
They lost their opening batter, Janneman Malan, for a duck before the departure of his partner Matthew Kleinveldt for just eight runs, as Beyers Swanepoel and Duanne Olivier began the wicket-taking exploits.
Having crossed the 50-run mark earlier in their innings, the duo batted patiently to reach the three-figure milestone with a six from Hermann, a shot which also took him beyond 50 runs in the Dragons’ second innings.
Ngoepe fell for 28, caught by Matthew de Villiers off skipper Jordan Hermann, having faced 114 deliveries and finding the boundary on just four occasions, as the Dragons went to lunch on 126/3, still 320 runs in arrears.
Hermann struck again after the break, grabbing the wickets of Wihan Lubbe (4) and his younger brother Rubin Hermann (73) to reduce the visitors to 153/5, with a victory deficit of 292 runs.
De Swardt and Meeka-eel Prince shared a brief 34-run partnership before the latter was needlessly run out.
The left-hander and Migael Pretorius then guided them to the break on 203/6.
The Dragons reappeared for the final session still 243 runs behind and just four wickets left for the Warriors to get but the duo held firm as they recorded 74 runs for the seventh wicket, with Pretorius bringing up his half-century with a boundary.
However, he was back in the dugout one ball later after edging a Swanepoel delivery which was sharply caught by Sinethemba Qeshile behind the stumps.
Swanepoel later removed Bamanye Xenxe for five runs as the visitors slipped to 269/8.
De Swardt passed 50 for the second time in the match.
As the last of the recognised batters, the responsibility to see the day’s play to a close rested on his shoulders — a task which he completed successfully, sharing 59 runs with Mungroo for the ninth wicket.
Swanepoel and Hermann finished with figures of 3/51 and 3/35 respectively.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket