Hermann, De Villiers put Warriors in command against Dragons
Substantial innings by Jordan Hermann and Matthew de Villiers put the Dafabet Warriors in the driving seat against the Renault Potchefstroom North West Dragons on the opening day of their CSA 4-Day Series clash at St George’s Park on Thursday.
Hermann fell one run short of a fourth first-class century, scoring 99 off 184 balls, while De Villiers, in his first appearance for the Gqeberha side, chalked up 94 off 139 balls...
