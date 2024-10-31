Proteas smash Bangladesh to end decade-long barren run in subcontinent

Bangladesh produced a comically inept batting performance in Chattogram on Thursday, suffering a crushing defeat to the Proteas and handing the tourists a much-needed boost to their chances of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship next year.

The Proteas closed out an innings and 273-run second Test victory at the ZA Chowdhury Stadium, earning them a first Test series win in the subcontinent since 2014. It was the largest margin of victory by an innings for South Africa.

They were given a helping hand by Bangladesh, who batted in a manner far more in keeping with the kind of tentativeness associated with them in 2000s and not a team that recently won a series in Pakistan.

By the end of the second day they’d been reduced to 38/4 in response to South Africa’s mammoth first innings total of 575/6 declared. It took Kagiso Rabada half an hour to make that situation worse on Thursday, as he claimed his second five-for of the series, as the hosts slumped to 48/8.