Proteas need more Tests — Philander
Cricket SA should push ICC for more red-ball games against the big teams, says former swing bowler
Former Proteas bowler Vernon Philander has pleaded with Cricket SA to fight for the men’s team to get more opportunities to play Test cricket.
SA have played the fewest Tests — seven — than any nation in the current ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025, surpassed even by Bangladesh (nine), who in the past themselves saw little Test cricket in their itinerary...
