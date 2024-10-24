Rabada and Verreynne star in historic win for SA in Bangladesh
The Proteas won their first Test in the subcontinent in more than a decade, cruising to a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder needed just five overs to knock over the last three Bangladesh second innings wickets, leaving the batters to score 106. Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram made 20, his opening partner Tony De Zorzi 41 and Tristan Stubbs an unbeaten 30 as South Africa took only 22 overs to reach the target.
The last time the Proteas won a Test in the region, the team was captained by Hashim Amla, had Dean Elgar and JP Duminy score centuries and Dale Steyn picked up nine wickets against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2014.
Keshav Maharaj breaks the Jaker and Miraz partnership
Bangladesh are 250/7

At the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, it was Rabada with match figures of 9/72 and Kyle Verreynne with a first innings century, who set up a notable win that deserves to be celebrated.
Bangladesh resumed on 287/7 on Thursday hoping to create a tricky fourth innings run chase for the tourists, with an target of more than 150, likely to be challenging.
After they were forced to delay taking the second new ball on Wednesday because of bad light, the Proteas immediately grabbed it on the fourth morning with Rabada needing just three balls to trap Nayeem Hasan lbw. He had shared a frustrating partnership of 34 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Wednesday, but was dismissed off the first ball he faced from Rabada, which kept low and saw him headed back to the changeroom for 16.
Mulder then drew Taijul Islam into a false stroke outside his off stump with Stubbs poaching a simple catch in the slips for seven.
Mehidy, going in search of his second Test hundred, reached 97, but then steered Rabada to Mulder in the slips, ending an innings that once more highlighted his credentials as an all-rounder.
Kagiso Rabada joins the likes of Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald and Morne Morkel to take over 300 Test wickets for South Africa
South Africa were positive in their approach with Markram hitting two scorching cover drives in Taijul’s first over. The left arm spinere had his revenge, breaching Markam’s defence, but by then, the Proteas openers had knocked off 42 of the required runs.
De Zorzi’s innings included seven fours and he looked increasingly comfortable until he drove Taijul to Hasan Mahmud at long-on.
This is a win that will boost the confidence of this inexperienced Proteas team. None of the starting XI had played a Test in Bangladesh previously, and only four had played a Test in the subcontinent.
Bangladesh have built a strong Test team in recent years, winning a series in Pakistan in August and were targeting their first Test victory over SA in Dhaka. The produced a dry pitch which they assumed would suit their spinners, but instead Rabada and Mulder picked up six wickets on the first morning, as Bangladesh were dismissed for 106.
Kyle Verreynne’s 114, during which he shared a seventh wicket partnership of 119 with Mulder who made 54, ensured the Proteas built a substantial lead of 202 runs. From there it was a matter of patience from the bowlers.
Rabada was outstanding, taking 6/46, his 15th five wicket haul in Tests, making for a memorable match in which he also became the sixth player to claim 300 wickets for the Proteas.
The second Test starts in Chattogram next Tuesday.