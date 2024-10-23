Proteas still in strong position — Maharaj

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes they are still ahead in the contest despite pushback from Bangladesh on day three of the first Dutch-Bangla Bank Test in Mirpur on Wednesday.
Bangladesh ended a rain and light interrupted third day on 283/7, with a lead of 81 runs thanks largely to the exploits of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali, who combined to put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket.
Starting the day on 101/3 and trailing by 101, Kagiso Rabada and Maharaj grabbed three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 112/6.
However, Miraz and debutant Ali stood firm at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, frustrating the SA bowlers as they erased the first innings deficit and began to build their lead.
Despite losing Ali shortly before the tea break, the Tigers held a slight upper hand with Miraz still at the crease.
However, a rain interruption before the tea break, followed by light interruptions thereafter, brought another premature end to the day’s play with SA needing to take three more wickets and the option of taking the second new ball when play resumes at 5.45am (SA time) on Thursday.
“Bangladesh batted really well and conditions did get a little better with the slightly used ball, but I would say we are still ahead,” Maharaj said.
“They have a lead and we have three wickets still to take, so we want to restrict them as much as possible.
“But I still think we are in the pound seats given the good work we did with the bat in our first innings.
“Ideally we would like to restrict them to 100 runs or below, so it will be important that we start well in the morning and then assess from there.”
Maharaj put in another marathon effort with the ball on day three, adding two more wickets to the one he got on day two.
“We have a four-bowler lineup, so my job, apart from creating wicket-taking opportunities, was to hold up an end, so when I was bowling in tandem with KG, I could see his tail was up and he was getting the ball to do a little bit.
“My job at that stage was to hold up an end and when the switch came, I posed a bit more of a threat when the ball started to spin.
“As a spinner, you also want to allow yourself to settle in and get in those long spells on a wicket like this knowing that there is a ball that will turn and be in your favour.
“Luckily for me in the middle and back ends of my spells, I got some reward for that,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Proteas still in strong position — Maharaj
Image: DANIEL PRENTICE/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes they are still ahead in the contest despite pushback from Bangladesh on day three of the first Dutch-Bangla Bank Test in Mirpur on Wednesday.
Bangladesh ended a rain and light interrupted third day on 283/7, with a lead of 81 runs thanks largely to the exploits of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali, who combined to put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket.
Starting the day on 101/3 and trailing by 101, Kagiso Rabada and Maharaj grabbed three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 112/6.
However, Miraz and debutant Ali stood firm at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, frustrating the SA bowlers as they erased the first innings deficit and began to build their lead.
Despite losing Ali shortly before the tea break, the Tigers held a slight upper hand with Miraz still at the crease.
However, a rain interruption before the tea break, followed by light interruptions thereafter, brought another premature end to the day’s play with SA needing to take three more wickets and the option of taking the second new ball when play resumes at 5.45am (SA time) on Thursday.
“Bangladesh batted really well and conditions did get a little better with the slightly used ball, but I would say we are still ahead,” Maharaj said.
“They have a lead and we have three wickets still to take, so we want to restrict them as much as possible.
“But I still think we are in the pound seats given the good work we did with the bat in our first innings.
“Ideally we would like to restrict them to 100 runs or below, so it will be important that we start well in the morning and then assess from there.”
Maharaj put in another marathon effort with the ball on day three, adding two more wickets to the one he got on day two.
“We have a four-bowler lineup, so my job, apart from creating wicket-taking opportunities, was to hold up an end, so when I was bowling in tandem with KG, I could see his tail was up and he was getting the ball to do a little bit.
“My job at that stage was to hold up an end and when the switch came, I posed a bit more of a threat when the ball started to spin.
“As a spinner, you also want to allow yourself to settle in and get in those long spells on a wicket like this knowing that there is a ball that will turn and be in your favour.
“Luckily for me in the middle and back ends of my spells, I got some reward for that,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport
Soccer