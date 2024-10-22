It was one of my best innings, Verreynne says after century

Proteas Test basman Kyle Verreynne described his second century against Bangladesh as one of his best innings given the match situation as SA looked to tighten the screws in the Dutch-Bangla Bank first Test in Mirpur on Tuesday.
Verreynne struck a masterful ton, scoring 114 runs from 144 balls to put SA back in control after they started the day on 140/6.
Coupled with 54 from Wiaan Mulder, the pair shared in a crucial 119-run seventh wicket partnership, before a ninth wicket, 66-run stand with Dane Piedt helped the Proteas to a respectable 308 all out and a lead of 202.
Kagiso Rabada ensured a nervy start to the Bangladesh second innings with two wickets in one over as the hosts stumbled to tea on 19/2, but 55 runs shared by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy alongside an unbeaten 42 between Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim saw them to 101/3 at the close of play on day two.
Speaking after the day's play, Verreynne said: “Given the context of the game and the conditions, to do it in the sub-continent, on a tough wicket and in tough circumstances, for me it is a better innings, and hopefully the impact it had so the game will be bigger than my first century in New Zealand.
“I'm really happy with it, it has been a long time since the one in NZ, so it is nice to sort of get another one and contribute positively to the team,” he saidd.
Asked about his use of the sweep shot on the Shere Bangla National Stadium pitch, Verreynne said discussions with batting coach Ashwell Prince, as well as his batting partners, dictated how best to gain an advantage by using it.
“I don't think there was any extra emphasis placed on it, it is just something I have worked on quite a bit back home against spin bowling. It is not a sub-continent specific thing but if I'm facing spin back home, I will play it as much as possible.
“Myself and Wiaan chatted quite a bit this morning, I also spoke to the batting coach about how best to go about things.
“I don't think there was any specific emphasis on playing the sweep. It was more about backing our options, trying to commit and not going into our shells.
“With Ashy P, the chats were about what to do when we get in with the tail, which gave me a lot of clarity when I was batting with Piedt and KG [Kagiso Rabada] at the end,” he said.
It was one of my best innings, Verreynne says after century
Sports reporter
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
