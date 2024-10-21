Warriors must pick themselves up after T20 exit — Simetu
Old demons reared their ugly head again as the Dafabet Warriors were knocked out of the CSA T20 Challenge by the Momentum Multiply Titans at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday evening.
Needing a win to secure their spot in the final four, an outstanding century by Warriors opener Jordan Hermann put them in a strong position as they posted 179 for six...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.