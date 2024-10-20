Titans win to dump Warriors out of T20 Challenge

Half-centuries by Momentum Multiply Titans batters Rivaldo Moonsamy and Dayyaan Galiem were enough to defeat the Dafabet Warriors by six wickets in a rain-affected fixture at St George's Park on Saturday and dump the home team out of the CSA T20 Challenge.
In a must-win game for the Warriors, it was not to be as Moonsamy struck 73 runs from 39 balls including eight fours and three sixes while Galiem hit 55 from 34 to take the Titans to their adjusted target of 174 with 16 balls to spare.
Earlier, opener Jordan Hermann's outstanding century catapulted the Warriors to an above-par 179 for six. Hermann struck 12 fours and two sixes on his way to a second domestic T20 century, but his effort proved to be in vain.
A brief rain delay saw the loss of one over, Titans openers Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Rivaldo Moonsamy raced to 48 inside the fourth over before the left-hander was caught out of his ground at the non-striker’s end as he fell for a promising 23 from 10 balls.
The Sky Blues had just reached 50 runs when skipper Neil Brand skied an Alfred Mothoa delivery, which Patrick Kruger caught.
Moonsamy continued to punish the sometimes wayward Warriors attack, striking four fours and a six to take his side to the end of the power play on 68/2.
A 19-run over by Mothoa brought up 100 runs for the Titans, as Moonsamy crossed the 50-run mark while his partnership with Dayyaan Galiem also grew beyond 50.
Galiem would bring up his 50 off 29 balls including five fours and two sixes before Moonsamy perished as he tried to accelerate, caught by Sinethemba Qeshile off JP King.
Anrich Nortjé castled Galiem after he hit five fours and two sixes in his half-century, but it was too little too late as Donovan Ferreira and Sibonelo Makhanya took their side over the line.
Having been put into bat, the Warriors lost their two opening wickets of Jiveshan Pillay (3) and JP King (17), taken by Junior Dala and Tabraiz Shamsi respectively, with just 45 runs on the board.
Hermann and Jean du Plessis then steadied the ship for the Warriors, as the lefthander went past 50.
The pair added 92 runs for the third wicket to put the Warriors on 137/2, but du Plessis fell for 27 including two fours, falling victim to Shamsi in the 17th over.
Hermann reached his three-figure milestone having found the fence on 14 occasions, as his 22-run partnership with Kruger took the home side past 160.
He eventually perished for 01 in the penultimate over, as the Warriors lost two more wickets, that of Sinethemba Qeshile, who made nine runs before he was hit on the helmet Corbin Bosch and then fell on his stumps and Andile Mokgakane was run out off the final ball of the innings.
Shamsi finished with figures of 2/23 from four overs.
Titans win to dump Warriors out of T20 Challenge
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
