Markram, who is captaining South Africa for the first time in a Test match, said the players, who will start the first Test in Dhaka, are not overwhelmed at what awaits them, despite South Africa's horrible record in the region.
“Spin is a big talking point in our squad. That is an exciting challenge for us, especially as a relatively young team and one that hasn’t played Test cricket here. We feel like we have better options against the spinning ball.”
Even with their veteran all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan missing, what would have been his last Test, Bangladesh have a formidable spin duo in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, their leading wicket-taker this year with 24, and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.
As well as that pair have bowled this year, it’s perhaps surprising that the rest of the major wicket-takers for Bangladesh in 2024 are their quicks, led by Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana.
The Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince, who was in the same role with Bangladesh in 2021, has warned the South African batters to be wary of the Bangladeshi quicks. “They play with a lot of aggression — they’re not giving you throw-downs — there is a lot of hostility,” said Prince.
The Proteas who chose not to play warm-up games in Bangladesh and instead held a three-day camp in Tshwane before they travelled, have yet to decide on the composition of their batting line-up.
Markram admitted that Dewald Brevis, who was brought in as cover for Bavuma, remains an option, while it seems likely David Bedingham will occupy the No.4 spot, Bavuma’s usual place, in the batting order.
Proteas desperate to reverse dreadful record on subcontinent
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
It’s been more than 10 years since South Africa last won a Test match on the Indian subcontinent, a staggering statistic that will banish any semblance of complacency there may have been in Aiden Markram’s team ahead of facing Bangladesh on Monday.
That’s a run of 14 Tests, with series in all four of the major subcontinent countries, including Bangladesh, where a rain-affected series was drawn 0-0 in 2015. That sequence also includes 10 defeats and underlines the magnitude of the task that awaits the South Africans, even with all the turmoil in the Bangladesh camp on the eve of the match.
Markram, who will lead the side in the opening match because of Temba Bavuma’s arm injury, was clear that the focus within the Proteas camp was very much on how they wish to play and not what was going on in the opposition ranks.
“They are a very good team in their own conditions,” he said of ‘the Tigers.’
Markram, who is captaining South Africa for the first time in a Test match, said the players, who will start the first Test in Dhaka, are not overwhelmed at what awaits them, despite South Africa's horrible record in the region.
“Spin is a big talking point in our squad. That is an exciting challenge for us, especially as a relatively young team and one that hasn’t played Test cricket here. We feel like we have better options against the spinning ball.”
Even with their veteran all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan missing, what would have been his last Test, Bangladesh have a formidable spin duo in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, their leading wicket-taker this year with 24, and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.
As well as that pair have bowled this year, it’s perhaps surprising that the rest of the major wicket-takers for Bangladesh in 2024 are their quicks, led by Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana.
The Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince, who was in the same role with Bangladesh in 2021, has warned the South African batters to be wary of the Bangladeshi quicks. “They play with a lot of aggression — they’re not giving you throw-downs — there is a lot of hostility,” said Prince.
The Proteas who chose not to play warm-up games in Bangladesh and instead held a three-day camp in Tshwane before they travelled, have yet to decide on the composition of their batting line-up.
Markram admitted that Dewald Brevis, who was brought in as cover for Bavuma, remains an option, while it seems likely David Bedingham will occupy the No.4 spot, Bavuma’s usual place, in the batting order.
Before they travelled, head coach Shukri Conrad implied strongly that Ryan Rickelton would slot in at No.5 because the Proteas need a left-hander in their line-up, while all-rounder, Wiaan Mulder, who was player of the match in South Africa's last Test against the West Indies in August, would definitely play.
The composition of the bowling unit will be left to the last possible moment. “We want to take one last look at the pitch,” said Markram.
That judgment will determine whether South Africa plays two front-line spinners — with off-spinner Dane Piedt, sharing the workload with Keshav Maharaj — or an extra seamer along with Mulder and Kagiso Rabada. The latter needs one more wicket to become the sixth South African to take 300 Test wickets.
Play starts at 5.30am (SA time).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby