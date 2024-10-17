Warriors have last chance at qualification — Simetu

Dafabet Warriors cricket captain Siya Simetu has made a rallying call to the green and black army to come in numbers for their all-important battle against the Momentum Multiply Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge at St George’s Park this weekend.
Saturday’s hosts went down by 11 runs to Goldrush Boland on Wednesday, leaving them the arduous task of having to beat the Sky Blues to secure their place in the final four.
The third-placed Titans have 17 points, five ahead of the Warriors on 12 points in fourth spot.
To make things even more interesting, World Sports Betting Western Province will be aiming to capitalise on any mistakes by the men from Gqeberha as they are in fifth spot on 11 points.
“We have one more opportunity to ensure qualification in front of our fans at St George’s Park on Saturday, and hopefully the fans in Gqeberha can come out and support the boys,” Simetu said in his post-match interview.
Despite not being able to get the job done, Simetu commended his batters for the fight they showed throughout the run chase against Boland.
“It would have made things a bit easier for us if we had got over the line here, but I have to commend our batters for that run chase,” he said.
“We played the brand of cricket that we wanted to play in terms of being aggressive up front.
“Patrick (Kruger) played an unbelievable knock and it’s just a pity we couldn’t assist him at the end.”
Simetu admitted to not being at their best in the field and how that contributed to the score Boland posted.
“Clyde [Fortuin] and Grant [Roelofson] batted extremely well and have experience of having a good power play. They went about it very well.
“I don’t think we were far off either, and we did quite well in our batting power play. We just weren’t good enough in the field and never managed to close out the bowling innings
“We probably gave them about 20 runs too much when bowling, I didn’t think we were great as a fielding unit.”
Simetu said the short nature of competition again highlighted the talented cricketers being produced at the domestic level.
“The tournament itself had been very tight, with everyone having beaten another team, regardless of where they were on the table,” the leftarm spinner said. “Anyone was capable of beating anyone on a given day.
“I thought it was another great spectacle for SA domestic cricket and the talent we have in our country.”
