Stuurman stars as Boland overcome Warriors

A sensational Glenton Stuurman five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, secured a memorable 11-run win for Goldrush Boland over the Dafabet Warriors in their CSA T20 Challenge clash in Paarl on Wednesday evening.
Former Warriors quick Stuurman took three consecutive wickets in the penultimate over of the match to finish with five wickets for 33 in four overs.
At the same time, Aya Gqamane (3/36) held his nerve to defend 18 in the final over as the Warriors were bowled out for 160. Patrick Kruger fell for a valiant 51 off 28 balls.
Earlier, skipper Clyde Fortuin's gritty half-century and 40 runs by Aviwe Mgijima helped Boland to 171 for six, having elected to bat first.
Chasing 172 to win and guarantee their spot in the playoffs, the Warriors had a nervy start, surviving two wicket opportunities before JP King was trapped leg before wicket by Stuurman for a single.
Jordan Hermann and Beyers Swanepoel put together 24 runs before Stuurman struck again, cleaning up Swanepoel for a brisk 15 from six balls.
Hermann (19) was the third wicket to fall in the power play, out caught on the boundary by Gqamane to give Keith Dudgeon his first wicket of the match as the visitors finished the first six on 50/3.
Jiveshan Pillay and Jean du Plessis pushed the Warriors to 80 at the halfway stage after losing Sinethemba Qeshile (4) with just 54 runs on the board.
Pillay (17) was sent back to the dugout by Gqamane, before du Plessis and Kruger joined forces to add 32, taking the Warriors to 124, but the former perished for 34 trying to take on Gqamane as the Warriors slipped to 124/6.
Needing 48 from the final four overs, Kruger survived two dropped catch chances in the 17th over, and struck back with sixes off Gqamane and then Stuurman in consecutive overs to take the Warriors past 150, needing 18 from the last nine balls.
However, Stuurman took three wickets off the next three balls as he disturbed the furniture of Andile Mokgakane (9), before knocking over Liam Alder and Siya Simetu for first-ballers as he conceded just seven runs in the over to leave the Warriors on 154/9.
Kruger struck the second ball of the final over or a maximum to bring up his half-century, but could not get Gqamane away as he bowled his side to victory taking his third wicket to have the burly right-hander caught.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Fortuin struck 50 from 35 balls including three fours and three sixes, while Mgijima recorded his 40 off 30 balls to catapult their side to a competitive score at Boland Park.
The home side lost wickets at key intervals, which did not help their cause early on after the 71-run opening partnership was broken when Simetu removed Grant Roelofsen for 26.
Gavin Kaplan fell shortly after for three before Mgijima and Fortuin added 29 for the third wicket.
Fortuin fell almost immediately after reaching his half-century, with his side on 105/3, both wickets falling to leftarm orthodox spinner Alder.
Mgijima and Lehan Botha added 38 before the former was out caught off Kruger, as Botha (18), dismissed by Mothoa, and Shaun von Berg (8) fell in quick succession.
Dudgeon was not to be outdone as struck two fours and a six, scoring 18 from five balls to send Boland beyond 170.
Alder returned figures of 2/24.
