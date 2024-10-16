PECC shift attention to 50-over campaign
Hollywoodbets Port Elizabeth Cricket Club players have already shifted their attention to the upcoming Eastern Province Cricket Premier League 50 over competition which gets under way this weekend, club president Garret Perry said.
Perry, who also doubles as the first team head coach, saw his side complete a historic victory to claim their first Premier League T20 title after beating NMU Madibaz by 24 runs at the weekend. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.