Windies seal semifinal spot, Proteas Women also qualify

The West Indies kept up the pressure with the wicket of Alice Capsey (1) just five balls later thanks to more impressive fielding from Dottin.
This time she produced a terrific throw directly into Shemaine Campbelle as England tried a quick single to secure a run out with Capsey well out of her ground.
Two quick wickets rapidly swung the momentum towards the West Indies, and the dismissal of Bouchier (14) only continued that trend as England were reduced to 34 for three after the opener looped one to extra cover off Afy Fletcher.
But England were able to steady the ship through the experienced pair of Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Heather Knight, who stymied the West Indies attack while keeping the scoreboard ticking over nicely.
Knight led from the front with 21 off just 13 balls but was then retired hurt in the 13th over. Replacement Amy Jones looked to continue where Knight left off but was dismissed for seven when she found the hands of Dottin at backward point with a sliced shot off Fletcher.
It was almost two wickets in two balls, but new batter Charlie Dean was put down Chedean Nation. Dean was caught just under two overs later for five runs having helped guide England past the 100-mark, as Fletcher took her third wicket of the match thanks to captain Matthews pouching a comfortable catch at cover.
All the while, Sciver-Brunt kept England quietly ticking over and brought up her half-century with two boundaries in an over.
Dani Gibson and Sophie Ecclestone both added seven each before falling late on, with Ecclestone hitting a six in the final over to help England push to a final total of 141.
The West Indies made a lightning-fast start in response, with Matthews hitting 14 from the first over including a six from just the second ball of the innings. Her opening partner Qiana Joseph began in a similarly emphatic fashion with a four from her first ball as the West Indies powered to 44 from the first four overs.
England were not without their wicket chances despite West Indies’ rapid scoring, with Capsey dropping Joseph on 31 Mas West Indies brought up 50 in 27 balls.
The partnership of Matthews and Joseph continued to keep up their heavy scoring and took full advantage of any mistakes in the field, with Joseph hitting another six through the hands of Bouchier.
Joseph then brought up her first international T20 fifty and then took the West Indies past 100 before finally falling for 52 from 38 balls as she was caught by Wyatt-Hodge on the boundary off of Sciver-Brunt just one ball after surviving another catch chance.
Captain Matthews then brought up her half-century and then fell to Sarah Glenn just two balls later on 50 from 38.
The pair of quick wickets proved to slow down the West Indies attack, but Deandra Dottin and Shemaine Campbelle were able to keep their side moving towards the target.
Campbelle was run out for five as West Indies closed in on victory before Dottin was bowled by Ecclestone two balls later but her quick-fire 27 left her side needing just six runs to win.
Aaliyah Alleyne got four of those from the first ball she faced before she finished off the chase with 12 balls to spare to cap a remarkable victory for West Indies.
The West Indies and SA have also confirmed their places at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 along with hosts England, thanks to their top three finish in the group stage, while Australia, New Zealand, and India made it from Group A.
Apart from the top six teams in this tournament, the next two highest-ranked teams in the Women’s T20I rankings as of October 21, 2024, will also qualify. The remaining four teams will qualify through a global 10-team qualifier. — ICC Media
Windies seal semifinal spot, Proteas Women also qualify
Image: SATISH KUMAR / REUTERS
Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews guided the West Indies into the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with an emphatic six-wicket victory over England.
Both openers hit rapid half-centuries, with Joseph finishing on 52 and Matthews 50, as the 2016 champions easily reached their target of 142 with two overs to spare and knock England out in the process.
Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 57 to help set the West Indies 141 to win but it was not enough in the face of a dazzling batting performance from Matthews and Joseph.
The West Indies progress from Group B alongside SA courtesy of both sides boasting superior net run rates than England, with all three teams finishing on six points.
The West Indies topped the group and will play New Zealand on Friday while Australia take on SA in the first semifinal on Thursday.
England felt their way into the innings, but openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge soon found an early groove, with a boundary apiece in the opening four overs.
But the West Indies quickly brought that nascent partnership to an end as Deandra Dottin took a superb catch off Hayley Matthews’ bowling to dismiss Wyatt-Hodge for 16.
