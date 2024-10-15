Assessing conditions quickly is key — Simetu
Assessing conditions quickly and adapting will be vital if the Dafabet Warriors want to earn a win against Goldrush Boland in their CSA T20 Challenge clash in Paarl on Wednesday, stand-in captain Siya Simetu said.
The Eastern Province outfit, who are in fourth position on the log and four points ahead of the Itec Knights, can almost guarantee a spot in the playoff phase with a win at Boland Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.