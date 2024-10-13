Tension in Proteas camp as they await World Cup fate

Their body language told the tale as did player of the match Tazmin Brits’ tone. Sure, the Proteas beat Bangladesh and, by any conventional gauge, they did so convincingly. But the fact that it wasn’t enough to secure their spot in the World Cup semifinal, has left them nervous.

The door is ajar for the West Indies, and the Proteas know that in Deandra Dottin — the self-described “World Boss” — the Windies have a match winner who can rip their World Cup dreams away from them.

The worst part is, there is nothing they can do — except watch. England vs the West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday will determine South Africa’s fate at the tournament.

It was always going to be the case, regardless of them beating Bangladesh as they did on Saturday night, but the fact that they didn’t do so with a big enough margin has left the players feeling flat.