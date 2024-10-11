This generation of Bangladeshi players is much different to that team that played in the 2000s. They’ve grown accustomed to winning, even away from home, having recently defeated Pakistan in a two-match series.
They will undoubtedly prepare spin-friendly conditions to unsettle the Proteas. “They're a confident group in their own conditions and that's going to present a challenge of its own,” said Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad.
“That also makes it exciting because you want to be tested in various conditions.”
The series is crucial for the Proteas' hopes of qualifying for the final of next year’s World Test Championship. Victory in five of the remaining six Tests South Africa will play in the this WTC cycle should be enough to secure them a spot in the final, which will be hosted at Lord’s in June next year.
Proteas squad for Bangladesh:
Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne
Bavuma to miss first Test in Bangladesh, Brevis called up as cover
Sports reporter
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against Bangladesh that starts on October 21, with a muscle strain in his left arm, Cricket SA confirmed on Friday.
The Proteas Test captain will still accompany the squad to Dhaka next Tuesday and will be assessed by the team's medical staff in the hopes of being available for the second Test, which starts on October 29. The Proteas skipper picked up the injury while diving to make his ground during his innings in the second ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last Friday.
Cricket SA did not say if Bavuma had re-aggravated a previous ailment, picked up in 2022 also to his left-arm. Bavuma missed the Proteas tour to England that year and the ailment also hampered his preparation for the T20 World Cup.
Aiden Markram will captain the side at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Dewald Brevis has been called into the squad as cover. It is the first time the 21-year-old has been picked for the Test team. Brevis recently made scores of 49 and 74 during the second match for SA A against Sri Lanka A.
Besides the Indian Premier League, Brevis’s other subcontinent experience came during an SA A team tour to Sri Lanka last year.
Lungi Ngidi was also called up to the tour party as a replacement for Nandre Burger, who injured his back during the recent ODI series with Afghanistan in the UAE.
The Proteas last toured Bangladesh in 2015, where a rain-ravaged two-match series ended with both matches drawn. Before that, South Africa won all four Tests it played in Bangladesh.
