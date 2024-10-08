It will be a case of stick or twist for the Dafabet Warriors when they take on World Sports Betting Western Province in an all-important CSA T20 Challenge match in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The midweek offerings will see some tantalising clashes take place at various grounds around the country.
The table-topping Auto Investments North West Dragons head to Durban for a clash against Hollywoodbets Dolphins while the Titans host fifth-placed Boland and the Lions face the Knights in Bloemfontein.
The Gqeberha side have not tasted victory since the opening weekend of the competition when they overcame the Dolphins by six wickets at St George’s Park.
Since then, they suffered a heavy 62-run defeat to the defending champions DP World Lions in Johannesburg before falling 16 runs short against the Itec Knights in Gqeberha on Sunday.
The tournament consists of seven rounds in this campaign, half of last season’s amount of games, so the task of qualifying for the knockout spot just has become a bit tougher for the Warriors with only three rounds remaining after Wednesday's round of matches.
WP themselves have had a mixed bag this season after their tournament opener was abandoned without a ball being bowled against Goldrush Boland.
In their second match of the season, they went down by four wickets against the Dragons and most recently swept aside the Titans by seven wickets, also on Sunday.
Tied on four points, the Free State side hold the upper hand in terms of the log thanks to their superior net run rate of 0.224 compared with the Warriors’ -1.192.
A win for either side will see them jump back into the mix for a final-four spot, while a WP victory will strengthen their grip on fourth place.
Should the Dolphins claim a win against the Dragons and the Warriors falter against WP, the Durban side could move off the foot of the table, and push the Warriors further into the abyss.
HeraldLIVE
Warriors can’t afford slip up at WP
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
It will be a case of stick or twist for the Dafabet Warriors when they take on World Sports Betting Western Province in an all-important CSA T20 Challenge match in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The midweek offerings will see some tantalising clashes take place at various grounds around the country.
The table-topping Auto Investments North West Dragons head to Durban for a clash against Hollywoodbets Dolphins while the Titans host fifth-placed Boland and the Lions face the Knights in Bloemfontein.
The Gqeberha side have not tasted victory since the opening weekend of the competition when they overcame the Dolphins by six wickets at St George’s Park.
Since then, they suffered a heavy 62-run defeat to the defending champions DP World Lions in Johannesburg before falling 16 runs short against the Itec Knights in Gqeberha on Sunday.
The tournament consists of seven rounds in this campaign, half of last season’s amount of games, so the task of qualifying for the knockout spot just has become a bit tougher for the Warriors with only three rounds remaining after Wednesday's round of matches.
WP themselves have had a mixed bag this season after their tournament opener was abandoned without a ball being bowled against Goldrush Boland.
In their second match of the season, they went down by four wickets against the Dragons and most recently swept aside the Titans by seven wickets, also on Sunday.
Tied on four points, the Free State side hold the upper hand in terms of the log thanks to their superior net run rate of 0.224 compared with the Warriors’ -1.192.
A win for either side will see them jump back into the mix for a final-four spot, while a WP victory will strengthen their grip on fourth place.
Should the Dolphins claim a win against the Dragons and the Warriors falter against WP, the Durban side could move off the foot of the table, and push the Warriors further into the abyss.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket