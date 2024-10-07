Warriors slump to second defeat

Fast bowler Malusi Siboto starred with four wickets for 28 runs as the Itec Knights beat the Dafabet Warriors by 16 runs in their CSA T20 Challenge clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Phangiso assisted with 2/17 as the Knights restricted the home side to 150 for six in reply to their 166 for nine.
It was the Warriors' second consecutive defeat while the visitors claimed their first win of the competition in three attempts.
Earlier, a fiery half-century in 28 balls by Garnett Tarr (50) and 42 runs from opener Jacques Snyman helped the Knights to their imposing total.
Warriors openers Matthew Breetzke and Jordan Hermann got the Warriors off to a fast start as they raced to 54 without loss at the end of the power play.
The skipper took advantage of being caught off a no-ball by Tiaan van Vuuren and smashed a six and a four before taking a single to cross the 50-run mark while taking his side to 84 without loss at the halfway stage.
The duo continued to frustrate the Knights bowlers, taking the Warriors past 100 in the 13th over and looked well on track to secure the victory.
But Phangiso struck twice in the 14th over when he bowled Breetzke for 59, before trapping Jean du Plessis leg before wicket for a single, as the Warriors stuttered momentarily.
Needing 46 runs to win from the final five overs, Hermann, who was earlier given a reprieve when he was caught off a second Van Vuuren no ball, ran a double to go to 51 but fell to Siboto in the next over.
The Knights seamer also removed Patrick Kruger for a duck as the Warriors slipped to 129/4, still 35 runs behind with 18 balls remaining.
Siboto claimed two more wickets when he sent Sinethemba Qeshile (13) and Beyers Swanepoel (0) packing.
Senuran Muthusamy (4 not out) and Andile Mokgakane (6 not out) could not drag the Warriors over the line.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the visitors lost Gihahn Cloete to Swanepoel for a first-ball duck before Snyman combined with Lesego Senokwane to add 62 runs.
A mini collapse saw them slip from 63/1 to 101/5 as Siya Simetu claimed the wickets of Snyman, and later Patrick Botha (8), while Kruger grabbed the first of his two victims in removing Senokwane while Swanepoel got his second when he dismissed Dian Forrester (2).
Tarr was the mainstay of the Knights' batting line-up, smashing the ball to all parts of St George’s Park as wickets tumbled around him.
Tarr would eventually perish in the 18th over, run out by Breetzke as he tried to complete a third run.
Simetu was again at his economical best as he claimed 2/18 from four overs, while Kruger and Swanepoel claimed 2/24 and 2/42 respectively.
